With the words “cheese” and “controversy” in the headline, there’s no contest — of course it’s going to grab my attention.
According to several news sources, including the Associated Press and the BBC, fancy-pants French chef Marc Veyrat is taking the Michelin Guide to court over its reviews, which dropped his rating from three to two, with three being the highest given. What insults him the most, though, is not losing a star, but that the reviewer “dared to say we put cheddar in our souffle.”
Now, the chef claims he used only French cheeses in the dish, but because he added saffron, it colored the souffle yellow and thus, confused the reviewer into thinking it was made with the humble — and English in origin — cheddar.
I have heard of some frivolous lawsuits, but this takes the big cheese wheel.
“I feel like my parents are dead a second time,” Veyrat told Le Point, a French magazine, in a very melodramatic interview.
I imagine there was lots of wailing and gnashing of teeth in the Veyrat household this year. Maybe adding in some sackcloth and ashes as well.
Ritual suicide is probably reserved for if his restaurant, Le Maison des Bois, drops down to one star or is accused of serving hot dogs.
I have never been to a restaurant with any Michelin stars, but I feel I should defend the honor of cheddar here.
Cheddar, thank you very much, is an excellent cheese, topping the finest of casseroles. It imbued my grandmother’s macaroni with its sharp, melty goodness. Plus, it’s always good for a nibble with crackers.
Veyrat describes his restaurant as “hyperlocal,” meaning all the food is sourced from his farm right next to the restaurant, including making his own bread and cider.
He really sounds like those hipsters that hang out in Brooklyn and only consume hand-crafted, vegan whatever sourced from the far off place no one’s ever heard of except for the people who live there.
As part of his protest over the cheddar incident, the chef has announced that he will be giving back his stars to Michelin and will permanently withdraw himself from the guide.
Of course, all I can picture is a toddler, who, after having been denied the exact toy he wants, proceeds to destroy all his other toys.
“Cheddar makes everything better.” Isn’t that what the American Dairy Board told us in 1991?
