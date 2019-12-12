I mostly use Twitter to follow celebrities and other interesting people/things online. One of my follows — not followers — is the International Space Station.
NASA has its own Twitter handle, as does each individual astronaut, the ISS itself, and I even follow the Curiosity Rover on Mars, which is a fun little robot.
With the SpaceX and Blue Origin space contracts with NASA, pitting billionaire Elon Musk against billionaire Jeff Bezos in a new kind of space race — it seems like more and more items go up to the ISS every month. I always like seeing what’s going up next, whether it is a children’s project that won a contest, new plants to try in zero gravity or the latest, an automatic malting kit.
What is a malting kit, you may ask? I’ll tell you. It is what beer brewers use to create their alcoholic concoctions. If I didn’t know that the experiments aren’t to be consumed by the astronauts, I’d think someone at NASA wants the crew to get their drink on.
A few months ago, SpaceX also sent up a dozen wine bottles to ferment in space for a year. Bottles from the same batch will also ferment on Earth for comparison.
According to the article on TechCrunch.com, “It sure sounds like this could set up a new line of literally ‘space-aged’ wines that command a pretty premium, but Space Cargo Unlimited says that their work is more ‘following in the footsteps of Louis Pasteur,’ who essentially developed pasteurization through experiments with wine fermentation.
To that end, it’s hoping this experiment will produce results that could have broader applications across food preservation and the related technologies.”
I would love to try beer or wine that’s been brewed in space. I wonder what the brand name would be? Cosmic Concoction? The Big Bang Brew? Drunk at Lightspeed? Stella Vinum?
It will be interesting to see how the wine and beer experiments turn out.
How will this affect the yeast production and the final flavor of the alcohol? The yeast create the bubbles in beer, little globules of carbon dioxide, and how is this going to affect the effervescence of the drink?
So many wonderful things have come out of the space program — except astronaut ice cream, I cannot stand that freeze-dried ice cream you buy in the gift shop at NASA in Houston, yuck — microwaves, satellite communications, LED lights, CAT scans, to name a few. I think we will eventually make it back to the moon and maybe one day even Mars, but even if we don’t, I can’t wait to see what new ideas and inventions come from the latest — commercial — space race.
