Would a brand new building in Paris’s Northwest Business Park really attract more business? The Paris Economic Development Corp. thinks so.
Not everyone agrees. Paris Councilor and Mayor Pro-Tem Paula Portugal offered the corporation these words: “You are paying taxpayer money, and you should be fiscally responsible to spend that money for the purpose for which it is intended: to attract new industry, growing our tax base and providing jobs.”
Discussion about a possible new building took place Feb. 19 during the latest PEDC meeting. A week before, PEDC member Dr. A.J. Hashmi came to a meeting with architectural renderings of a new building and asked for discussion. Hashmi said he wanted to look into planning a building, noting “that doesn’t mean the building is going to happen tomorrow.”
PEDC member Mihir Pankaj said talk of relocating the corporation’s office is a recurring theme, and as treasurer, he believes there’s wiggle room in the budget to start the process. However, Portugal offered this reminder: “You have already borrowed $1.7 million, and the chairman predicted in the near future you might have to borrow as much as $3 million more to meet commitments with three companies we are currently negotiating with.”
The PEDC should tread carefully. Three years ago, it received a new lease on life when voters overwhelmingly shot down a proposal to redirect $1.2 million in city sales tax from the corporation to city coffers for street maintenance. Since then, the corporation has negotiated several projects and signed one big one — American SpiralWeld Pipe Co., which plans to invest from $72 million to $90 million and initially employ 60 full-time employees earning about $50,000 a year plus benefits. It also recently fired its executive director for no other public reason than it was “in the best interest of PEDC and the City of Paris to move in a different direction.” Meanwhile, it’s become more desirable to drive over Lego bricks than on downtown Paris streets.
The PEDC’s current headquarters, the historic Santa Fe Depot, is offered rent free by the city (PEDC pays utilities and upkeep), and that didn’t deter companies from considering Paris. That’s because it takes more than a fancy building to attract companies — it takes a strong local workforce, visible community support and updated infrastructure.
Talk of a new building should only continue if there is irreparable structural faults in the depot and only if the PEDC knows for certain whether it will have to borrow money to cover incentive packages already offered. If a facelift at the depot is needed, the PEDC should be clear with the public about why that is, how much it will cost and what the return on investment will be.
Klark Byrd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.