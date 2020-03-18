During Sunshine Week, it is important to stress that you don’t have to be a journalist to be a fan of freedom of information.
Anyone, from any walk of life, who wants to be able to know the truth of a thing should be a fan of governmental transparency and the people’s right to know how government — at any level of our society — operates.
In our country, in every state, county or city, every government authority is financed by the taxes paid by the people, and the people — all the people — under law, are guaranteed the right to know how their money is being used and to what end the decisions being made by their government employees are going to affect them.
Does that mean we are going to get all the information we are entitled to? Unfortunately, no, not all the time, not complete disclosure and probably not in a timely enough fashion.
That is why we have freedom of information laws at the state and at the federal level. To ensure that people have legal recourse to the information they are entitled to.
The Freedom of Information Act’s central purpose is to “open up the workings of government to public scrutiny,” according to a federal ruling. One of the premises of that objective is the belief that “an informed electorate is vital to the proper operation of a democracy.”
The FOIA is an important tool for journalists. It allows member of the media to pursue and obtain the information they need to report on issues of importance to their readers/viewers, and Sunshine Week was originated by The American Society of News Editors in 2005 as a way to highlight the importance of governmental transparency and to help journalists combat the attempts at secrecy that all too often cloak the operations of government at any level.
Still, according to online sources, less than 10% of the FOIA requests filed are from some sort of news media, from professional journalists. The rest come from businesses, law firms and from individual citizens, all of who have a right to know.
An elected official is a servant of the people whose taxes pay for the government that official is a part of. Said official has a duty under the freedom of information laws, both state and federal, to operate in the open, to conduct the business of governing in a manner that is above suspicion and that follows all laws and avoids impropriety, and refusing to make the official records available on demand to the public is a dereliction of that duty.
Journalists depend on freedom of information laws to gain access to not just governmental records, but information from a wide range of businesses that do business with the government, as well as court and police records and the country’s military.
The information your local newspaper requests from school boards and city councils, county and even state entities is vital to keeping local readers informed on just what is going on, and what could — possibly — be going wrong with the local governments that can make life in Paris and Lamar County what we all hope it can be.
