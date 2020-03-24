The March 4 edition carried a commentary by Gary O’Connor, the sage of the local Democrat party on the Chinese virus, a.k.a. coronavirus.
Rather than offering some intelligent information or inspirational commentary for the community, O’Connor took his usual tact and plunged headlong into an attack on President Donald Trump and the Republican leadership. He does his usual cherry picking of statements, using his version of truth over known facts and straight bovine excrement issues.
I could make the statement that the Socialist Left and the Chinese conspired to spread the virus after the Chinese New Year with the great numbers of their infected citizens returning worldwide to other countries in order to cause financial issues around the world and put the U.S. in its current state. With the demise of both doctors in the development of the virus and other actions by the Chinese and our mainstream media this could be true. This would hold as much credence as most of his offering presents.
Much of the actions he said should be taken have already been accepted by both parties in the House and Senate working together and being signed into law by President Trump. The Trump administration has gone to great lengths to move ahead of the virus.
He would have been better served if his literary talents were along the same line of thought as Allan Hubbard’s column. It was a well-written and thoughtful piece to bring information and comfort to the readership.
Bill Collins
Paris
