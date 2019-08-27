Why is it the City Council doesn’t want to tell why they removed the city manager from office, and if he did something wrong, why does he get a reward for leaving?
Also, I think it’s wrong for the appraisal district to revalue your homes to get more taxes. This hurts the older people’s tax break they get now.
And the county charges what was called a road and bridge tax. Where does this money go because the county has the worst roads I’ve seen in a long time. And when I sent in to get my new tags, they have added $4.75 for handling and processing. Where does all this money go?
Bill Walker
Paris
