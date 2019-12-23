I am against the Paris Economic Development Corp. offering cash money to factories to come to Paris. They give too much now in tax breaks and other things. The City Council should put a stop to any cash changing hands.
This rubber factory they want to get here isn’t a good factory. The last rubber factory we had, people that worked there very long had health problems. PEDC needs to chose better.
Bill Walker,
Paris
