Responses to Rivercrest ISD’s announcement Wednesday it will change its fight song and paint over the image of a Confederate soldier on its high school floor ranged from pleasantly surprised to outraged.
That’s to be expected because change is never easy, especially when that change is happening to the symbols that helped us connect with the school. That is the entire purpose of fight songs, mascots and mottos, after all.
But Rivercrest’s change is necessary if the school district is to live up to its goal of fostering an atmosphere of acceptance, respect and love for everyone.
Some respondents argue that the school district is throwing out school history and heritage. They say district officials are capitulating to those who see representation of the Confederacy as symbols of oppression. Some have even argued that removing Confederate monuments, symbols and flags from government property is a type of oppression itself.
It’s not, and stop pretending it is.
No American who steps foot on U.S. government property should feel oppressed because a symbol to a dead nation is not present. Oppression means someone is kept in subservience or hardship. A symbol can oppress someone by causing them to feel distressed, anxious or uncomfortable. The shadows of the Confederacy have weighed heavy on too many Americans. It is time to retire the symbols of that dead nation to their appropriate places — private property and museums of history.
There are many ways to be a Rebel without being tied to an oppressive government that tried to overthrow the United States of America. Rivercrest ISD trustees are to be commended for looking toward the school district’s future rather than being shackled to the past.
Klark Byrd
