I was going to resist the temptation, really, I was. Writing a column about a sudden cold snap just seemed like low hanging fruit. It has happened before, and it will happen again. Provided, of course, that we’re not under 15 fathoms of lukewarm seawater due to the horrible oversight of failing to purchase a carbon credit package from Al Gore and company.
We had plenty of warning. The National Weather Service was on top of it. They predicted the rain would taper off and the wind would pick up before the bottom fell out of the thermometer. That’s a good thing. Even though the wind drives the cold home with a vengeance, a calm, misty drizzle at just under freezing does terrible things to trees and power lines. And though remote, that possibility was my motivation Sunday to fuel and service the chainsaw, the generator and prep the tractor. The propane wasn’t down quite enough to justify a panic, but by tonight it’ll be due for a fill.
Strangely enough, we go through as much, if not a little more propane for heat here than we did up in the high country. It figures, though. Heated square footage and relative insulation thickness have a lot to do with that. If you don’t get militant about compressed load insulation, draft control, heat tape on exposed water lines and general heating overkill up there, you pay for it in frostbite, busted pipes and water damage. The focus down here is how to dump the heat rather than horde it.
That sort of thing explains the look on my face and disbelief in my voice when I found out the central heat in this place was electric. “Electric heat?! You gotta be flippin’ kidding!”
I got kind of a blank look from the contractor. “What’s wrong with that?”
“What kind of electric bills will this thing generate?”
“Oh, I dunno. Most folks with a setup like this pay around five or six hundred bucks a month.”
“Good lord! You’re kidding.”
“Not really. That’s pretty normal.”
“Not in my world, it ain’t!” Therefore, two more gas cocks got installed and plumbed in.
I’ve never been comfortable relying on only one heat source, but that’s a leftover habit from the high country, too. Backup heating and lighting systems were just an automatic part of the default living situation. Electrical service was fairly reliable, but outages did happen, and could get a bit lengthy. A few years back when the last ice-magaddon and tree-pocalypse took out the power service in Paris for almost a week, I didn’t feel quite so silly about my backup systems. We stayed warm and dry and the freezers stayed cold.
All that being said, I have to hang my head and admit, it doesn’t take long for the warmer climes to spoil a fellow. When I stepped outside Monday night to walk the trash bin out to the road, I instantly discovered I had chosen the wrong coat. I should have known better. I have two coats hanging in the closet. One is lighter and unlined. I use it for cooler weather, but it isn’t very good below 40 or so, and it’s useless in the wind. The other is a heavy Carrhart suitable down to below freezing. Even though I had looked at the weather station for the outdoor temperature, I guess the 34 displayed didn’t register until the 20 knot wind on the back porch drove the point home.
Yeah. But I come from the high country. I should be able to saunter through something like that without unrolling my shirt sleeves. So I shook it off and leaned into it. About halfway out to the big bin, I realized my back teeth were bound tight, and shaking it off had been relieved on station by a full blown shiver.
“Yeesh! I’m tougher than this!” Stubborn pride fully resisted a quick trip back to the closet for a better coat. I did, however, make one adjustment to the plan.
“Where are you going?” The War Department poked her head out the door in time to see me walking toward the shed rather than the trash bin.
“I’m fetching the tractor.”
“What for? I thought you were going to take the trash bin out to the road.”
“Ayup. That’s what I’m doing.”
“Uhm ... the trash bin is in the other direction.”
“Ayup. But the tractor goes a lot faster than walking, and I ain’t gonna spend any more time out here than I have to. I serviced it for this, I’m gonna use it.”
“Okay. Want your other coat?”
“Growl! Nope.”
She shrugged and ducked back inside, pulling the door closed behind her. I think I’m glad I missed her grin and didn’t hear her last comment. It got lost in the hard rattle of a cold-started diesel.
Long story short, the trash bin got run to the road, and collected again this morning by the same method. Tuesday afternoon the weather station was still reading in the 30s. I’d go out and smack some sense into it, but I think it’s going to be easier to just growl at it from inside the warm house.
Standing in front of the heater here at The Paper Radio, it might just be me, but it seems a bit early in the season to be breaking ice off the critter’s water dishes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.