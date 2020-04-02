So I am in self-quarantine.
That’s a sentence I expected to write at some point in this ongoing pandemic saga we find ourselves in.
The coronavirus, or ‘rona as many on social media are now calling it, was bound to hit my neck of the woods. There simply isn’t enough testing being done and plenty of people don’t even know they are carrying it.
It turns out that my dad was exposed to the virus over last weekend, and the test results for the person he came in contact with came back positive. What makes it even weirder is the person — no, I won’t name them, they are quarantining right now as well — was completely asymptomatic. They had gone in simply for a calcium test with their doctor and the doc noticed a spot on their lungs. This person was in sales and had been to Dallas more than once. That, coupled with the spot, led the doc to insist on a Covid-19 test, which later came back positive.
Which is why I am now working from home in my slouchy clothes. I’m not going for the full-pajama look some of my friends are wearing while they work from home. These are the kinds of clothes that while they do clothe you, you don’t necessarily want to be caught in public in them.
It’s strange to set my alarm clock for an hour later. Nice, but strange. In all this, I may actually catch up on the sleep I’ve been so desperately missing. I certainly will save a lot on gas money — not that that means much now, with gas prices constantly going down.
But still, I get up, get dressed, eat my breakfast and try to stick to some semblance of a routine. We’ll see how this goes.
I understand from Jennifer Bussey’s column Spotify has a quarantine playlist. I’m definitely checking that out, not the least because I like R.E.M. I might also throw in some movies like “Outbreak” and “Contagion,” maybe a little “28 days later,” but that’s just my dark sense of humor kicking in. I have friends that are in a full-blown marathon of “The Walking Dead” while all of this is going on, pausing only to get some work done.
While I’m here at home, I still will be available to contact. I’ll be checking my messages every day and email will be open all the time. Facebook will become my constant companion, as I try to follow what Lamar and Delta County residents are doing right now.
Of course, I’m one of the lucky ones that can work from home. I can still call sources or email them, and a laptop means I can type of my stories with ease. I can always type them on my phone if the laptop gives out, but that is a major pain.
With the greater part of the county transitioning to a work from home model, it amazes me that there haven’t been more calls to make the internet a utility. As I have pointed out in previous columns, the internet is vital to our lives. Now more so than ever. Schools are using Google Classroom to connect teachers with students. Elected officials are buying Zoom licenses so boards can meet remotely. Netflix actually went down from public overload of its servers. The internet, like it or not, is here to stay and affects most if not all aspects of your life, whether you like it or not.
