In a recent conference call from Washington, Sen. John Cornyn blasted presidential impeachment efforts for their closed-door context, calling on leading officials to bring proceedings into the light.
To their credit, they have done so in recent weeks.
“Adam Schiff, the chairman of the Intelligence Committee in the House, has been the point man and conducting all these hearings and the depositions behind closed doors, and then leaking selected portions of that information to the public,” Cornyn said. “So it’s been a completely unfair process, and one designed to deny any sort of a level playing field for transparency.”
Cornyn also called out U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and called impeachment findings thus far “pretty weak stuff.”
“What really surprises me is the fact that in January, Nancy Pelosi joined 300-plus more House members in tabling the impeachment resolution,” Cornyn said. “But now, all the sudden, she’s decided there’s nothing more important for the House to do this year than impeach the president 12 months before the next general election, and to the exclusion of any other thing.
“Apparently the Democrats themselves have said they understand that this is viewed purely as a partisan matter, that they’re not likely to succeed. So how they expect to gain bipartisan support and actually meet that 66-vote threshold in the Senate is beyond me.”
On Sunday, Pelosi left the impeachment inquiry open-ended, saying she has “no idea” whether it would be finished by the end of December — strong evidence it could interfere with the 2020 presidential race. Pelosi also refused to elaborate on charges against Trump and declined to say whether his Twitter attack on a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine during her testimony was witness intimidation.
Democrats have declined to publicly commit on an inquiry end date. But according to multiple news organizations, they have confirmed privately that they want to finish the inquiry by the end of 2019 — enough time for a possible Senate trial before presidential nomination season, beginning Feb. 3. For their part, Republicans keep downplaying the president’s pressure campaign on Ukraine without denying hard facts.
All of this, of course, comes influenced by agendas. But Cornyn made a good point — none of the closed-door action furthered transparency or fostered trust with the American people, particularly those skeptical of impeachment to begin with. The best move so far has been to bring things into the open and shut down the circus. Which, on some level, is the media’s responsibility; the last thing this drama needs is extra noise.
This week’s hearings will kick off Tuesday morning. Jennifer Williams, a top aide to Vice President Mike Pence, and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a senior official on the National Security Council, will be testifying.
The facts will speak for themselves. The greatest service we can do is listen; the greatest service our officials can do is to operate in the open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.