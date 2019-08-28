I’m writing this one to the youth and kids out there. The adults are welcome to read along, but they are only a parenthetical target. (Lousy pun intended.) That said, I’m going to make some presumptions here. I’m going to assume you’ve got the wherewithal to read this through, and put some thought into it at the end.
But first, according to tradition for gray-beards launching into a rambling blather, I need to impress you with tales of walking to school, through three feet of snow, barefoot, uphill, in both directions.
Or maybe not. Seriously, that one has been done to death. However, believe it or not, I haven’t always had these rheumy eyes, white whiskers and abundant wrinkles. That’s been a gradual sort of thing, and I admit I’m a bit nonplussed about it.
So let me get straight to it.
There’s been some controversy lately about the grading of schools and districts on the same scale used to rate your own performance in the classroom; A-F specifically. My opinion on that whole mess is pretty plain. I’m betting in the privacy of your own thoughts, yours is too. And at the risk of being uncomfortably blunt, the take-away is this: Any school district which consistently rates a “D” or lower is robbing you blind and screwing you over.
The old adage applies. Follow the money. They, being the administrators and educators, are all still being paid — administrators particularly well. In most communities, the superintendent of schools is among the top paid slots in the county. Know they were getting paid last year, they are getting paid this year and they will be getting paid next year. They risk little. Although not enough to suit most of ’em, they are actually being paid quite a little bit better than you can and will be after you “graduate” out of the broken systems they administer.
You will not, however, be prepared to do more than minimally function in the real world without some continued remedial education. Some of you will get a stab at that, some not so much. Bluntly, that part is on you. You can either hang your head and succumb, or step up to the challenge. Your choice.
You have probably been taught standardized testing is evil, but that’s a distraction. It doesn’t matter. Were your curriculum and lessons minimally sufficient to the standards required by that testing, you would only be getting an average — even marginal — education anyway. If you are being convinced that these placement tests are terribly unfair, you need to step back and start asking critical and uncompromising questions about the quality of your education. Tests determine progress. Progress determines success.
Within these failing districts, the education system and its outcomes are starting to get pretty well pooched. Yes, there is enough blame to go around — and here’s the uncomfortable part — including your own. And that’s both the crux and hope of the matter. As the whole thing rolls into a right hand inside spiral, the thing to remember is, teachers, classrooms and school districts didn’t invent and therefore do not have any kind of monopoly on learning.
Your education is your own responsibility, especially in an age such as this.
Curiosity is innate. Don’t let someone else kill it, and for damn sure don’t let them tell you what to think, and who to think it about. There be dragons there, and those dragons will rob you of your will, independence and decency. And if they are unwilling or deceptive in teaching you how to think, kick ’em to the curb. Continue on your own. They do not have your best interests at heart. As I said in a recent column, beware those who would deny you access to information, for in their hearts, they fancy themselves your master.
When you hit the working world, it’s going to be all about how well you can jettison error, think critically, and thus learn and adapt and perform.
The incredibly ugly discrimination of low expectations, right along with being taught to act and think based on emotions rather than critical thinking skills is surely the path to ruin. It fits right there on the shelf of shame alongside the hideous evil of participation trophies.
Do not tolerate anything less than full effort — not from them, for they have little to lose, but from yourself. Otherwise, you risk much. If you’re not stepping outside your comfort zone, and expanding your exploration outside of the classroom, you are not learning and you are not growing. If you are instead satisfied with your progress within failing systems, you’re fixin’ to discover what failure by mediocrity feels like. It may be easier now, but trust me — you will regret it later. If you’re in a school system that can’t get a passing grade, that’s a bad thing. But complaining won’t help. You’re gonna have to step up yourselves.
From the Academy of Higher Expectations here at The Paper Radio, I know they haven’t prepared you for this, but your gonna have to do it anyway, so you might as well lean into it and enjoy it.
