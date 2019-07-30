The U.S. government has settled on a “safe third country agreement” with Guatemala as a new attempt at addressing illegal immigration.
Essentially, the agreement would make asylum seekers ineligible for protection in the United States if they previously traveled through Guatemala and did not apply for asylum there. The U.S. government also would be allowed to return migrants to Guatemala under this agreement.
The agreement faces several challenges. As discussed in The New York Times, there’s the possibility of a surge in applications that would force Guatemala to set up a “robust” asylum processing system in a very short amount of time. Additionally, the logistics of the plan are still up in the air. What would be the process for determining a migrant should be returned to Guatemala? How many migrants could be sent back each week? How would they get there?
But the biggest question about the new agreement is whether the Guatemalan authorities could keep asylum seekers safe. As part of the agreement, the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security would have to certify that Guatemala has a “full and fair” asylum system, and that is able to protect asylum seekers from other countries if the United States sends them there.
Though homicide rates in Guatemala have fallen in the last decade, conditions remain deadly. The State Department has issued alerts about the rampant violence and frail law-enforcement system in the country.
“Violent crime, such as armed robbery and murder, is common,” the State Department said in its travel advisory for Guatemala. “Gang activity, such as extortion, violent street crime, and narcotics trafficking, is widespread. Local police may lack the resources to respond effectively to serious criminal incidents.”
I have mixed feelings about the deal. While I think it could do good to address illegal immigration to the states — after all, the deal is tailored to people traveling from Honduras and El Salvador, two of the main migrant sources at the moment — it seems a lot like patching a gaping hole with Scotch tape. According to the United Nations, about 62,000 people from El Salvador and Honduras petitioned for asylum in the United States last year. Most of them entered the country through the southwest border. Only 257 people sought asylum in Guatemala.
Plus, with no guarantee of law enforcement and legal protection, sending migrants from El Salvador, for example, to Guatemala seems a lot like robbing Peter to pay Paul — it just moves the same problem to a different location with the same outcomes of gang violence, corruption and miles of red tape, not to mention the ethical and moral implications.
But it would probably help discourage migrants from entering the country illegally. So there’s that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.