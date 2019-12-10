As election season draws closer, state Republicans will be playing goalie while the Democrats try to score on them. The GOP is still the majority representation, but it’s already hard at work planning its defense, according to a Republican Party of Texas memo that leaked right before Thanksgiving.
The memo, first reported by The Dallas Morning News’ James Barragán, is unremarkable — at least, it’s nothing we haven’t seen before. Like a GOP grocery list, it runs through the president, Democrats in the Legislature, diversifying the party and the age-old struggle of low voter turnout. It reads like a list of ideas; there are glaring holes in terms of specific strategy. It’s a telling glimpse into the mindset of the GOP, unchanged as that may be.
The memo acknowledges the “polarizing nature” of President Donald Trump, noting with concern that some voters could be turned away from Republican candidates guilty by association. This isn’t anything new.
They go on to challenge the Democratic narrative that the GOP lacks diversity. Somewhat ironic timing, since state Rep. Rick Miller-R, just said some of his opponents were running because they are Asians. Within days Miller had been dropped by party officials, the governor withdrew his endorsement, Miller apologized and dropped out of his race.
Even more recently, Galveston County Republican Party Chairwoman Yolanda Waters came under pressure to resign after she texted a racial slur earlier this year during a conversation with the secretary of the Galveston County Republican Party. Abbott Spokesman John Wittman called Waters’ text “abhorrent.” Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Land Commissioner George P. Bush tweeted that Waters should resign. Sixteen Galveston County precinct chairs have signed on to a statement calling for her immediate resignation.
In other words, the timing on that one isn’t great.
The party is also looking for ways to replace roughly 12 House Democrats in 2020. Of those 12 new incumbent Democrats, eight beat Republicans in the general election. Four won elections in which Republican incumbents had stepped aside or had lost their own primaries. Standard political maneuvering.
Other honorable mentions include fundraising, counter-arguments against Democratic verbiage and getting voters to the polls.
The memo isn’t exposing anything unheard of, radically new or “scandalous.” But in my opinion, it’s a bit refreshing to see business-as-usual in the face of constant bombshells that seem to be dropping on the daily news cycle (impeachment, anyone?) If the GOP stays sharp and plays their cards right, they’ll continue to hold the majority. Now, if only they could stop sending “abhorrent” texts.
