I ran across a BBC article this week about why people hate vegans. Yeah, you read that right. The article’s actual title was, “The Hidden Biases That Drive Anti-Vegan Hatred.”
I won’t burden you here with the entire 1,800-odd word grey wall of text woven together with assorted logical fallacies, but the upshot of the deal was, anyone who snickers at or disagrees with a vegan is necessarily not entirely sane. Along the same lines as several other things of this sort — and following the usual format — anyone who disagrees with the opinion of the author was found to be an uncouth savage, wrongheaded, and thus quite righteously labeled “veganophobes.”
Here’s a small taste of the content via a pull quote. “People love to moan that vegans are annoying: research has shown that only drug addicts inspire the same degree of loathing. Now psychologists are starting to understand why — and it’s becoming clear that the reasons aren’t entirely rational.”
Many presumed experts were quoted, but after slogging through the first four, a certain pattern had developed. Oddly enough, every single expert and psychologist the author contacted, researched, referenced and quoted expressed a demonstrable and probably entirely unconscious built-in bias against meat eaters and anyone else considered “non-progressive.” People who like animals but are nonetheless willing meat eaters were accused of “moral schizophrenia.”
I’ll admit that one made me wince a bit. Or, more likely, it may have been the still steaming hot grilled ham and cheese sandwich I was munching on at the time.
The whole thing was so shot through with glaring flawed logic and confirmation bias and unsupportable supposition as to be laughable. Buried in the middle of the article the following admission was made casually. “The reputation of vegans probably isn’t helped by the fact that non-meat eaters really do think they’re better than everyone else; vegetarians tend to rate the virtuosity of other vegetarians more highly than that of non-vegetarians.” This was immediately followed by, “But it’s also true that most of us agree with them — and this is a major source of animosity.”
Wow! Seriously, folks. You just can’t make this stuff up.
Clearly, this fellow and this sort of stuff did not hail from Texas in particular, and the southern United States in general. Around these parts a good BBQ is right up there next to “Remember the Alamo” in Texas culture. Following close behind is the very Texas sentiment and comment, “well, bless your lil ol’ heart!”
In a lot of ways, this kind of thing exists in direct opposition to and in abject denial of the inexorable basic laws of survival, and the simple and implacable reality of the food chain. We would no doubt like to believe otherwise, but the rules are bluntly simple. If you either willingly or unwillingly give up your spot in the food chain, something else will inevitably take your place. If you happened to be the apex predator/omnivore at the time, things are going to get a bit dicey. It’s a lot like hunting bear with a pistol. If you don’t take the job seriously and commit to the purpose, it could get a little confused about who is hunting who.
In the long run, I have never much cared what other folks eat, provided it isn’t off my plate, and I don’t have to deal with the resulting bad breath and/or digestive consequences. If they don’t make a big deal out of it, I’m not likely to even notice what they do or don’t eat. I’m too busy dealing with my own choices.
But that really wasn’t the actual crux of the issue, was it? Once you penetrate the civilized facade, it’s a rather typical none-too-subtle manipulative whack at any folks they happen to disagree with. The subject line changes, but the rest of it is pure SOSDD — same old stuff, different day. It reeks of the same tactic as “Are you still beating your wife?” Or, in contrast to the usual name accused of all things wrong and ugly in the media these days, “due perhaps to public scrutiny and the lack of immediate opportunity coupled with limited plausible deniability, neither Hillary Clinton nor Nancy Pelosi have eaten any small children within the last three days.”
It’s nasty, unethical, and grimly unforgiving in the unavoidable destruction of the character of the user, but it is also very, very common.
From the unrepentant omnivorous bastion of culinary indulgence here at The Paper Radio, I have to admit there doesn’t seem to be any real evidence but I still have some serious doubts about Hillary.
