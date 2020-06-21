On May 14, I was contacted by several concerned business leaders over a relationship issue that the Paris Economic Development Corp. had developed from a meeting two days prior with one of the largest employers in Paris.
The PEDC chairman had mismanaged the situation by procrastinating a follow-up phone call to Turner Industries, to explain a decision made by the board concerning the denial of a $1.5 million economic development package. On May 15, in an effort to mend the relationship with company executives, Tim Hernandez, Mihir Pankaj, Paula Portugal, Grayson Path, Pam Anglin and I set up a Zoom call to apologize for our negligence. The call mended the communication problem but exposed a serious problem at PEDC.
I was shocked to find out that a single board member, Dr. A.J. Hashmi, had initially reached out to a local manager of the company. The purpose of the solicitation was to offer assistance to the company due to the economic downturn, despite the lack of a formal request. This company is financially stable, solvent and is well prepared to weather an economic downturn, not the best candidate for assistance. After being told by local leaders they were not leaving Paris, but only downsizing until new contracts were in place to continue operations, Hashmi continued to tell the local manager that the PEDC could help them. After local calls were made, he then convinced Hernandez and Mayor Steve Clifford to join him on a call to corporate headquarters to offer PEDC funds. Clifford and Hernandez were not knowledgeable of these initial calls and were sold the idea that our community had to help them because they were leaving. Again, they were never leaving, simply downsizing due to a downturn in business.
After the meeting, I asked Hernandez to review this action and how it had transpired, to which he obliged. At first, he was clear that Hashmi had acted without authority and had not disclosed his prior actions to the other PEDC board members, and he would call a vote for Hashmi to resign. I’m not sure what changed, but Hernandez went from frustrated to non-committal on the issue. In fact, at one point, he offered his own resignation for Hashmi’s actions. I told him this was not his fault and he should not fall on the sword for someone else’s mistake.
From that point, this issue has been a non-issue and was swept under the rug. This was evident with the calculated statements at the June 16 PEDC meeting, where my name was brought up and I was rejected by Hernandez to make a statement. I feel that this was an interesting way to treat a council member that was appointed as a liaison to the board.
Throughout April, multiple calls were made with Hernandez, Hashmi, Clifford and leaders of Turner Industries. Numbers were discussed, and the PEDC initially voted down the proposal 4-1, with Hashmi being the only “for” vote. After this, Hashmi told information to The Paris News. (June 14 article by Mary Madewell). This is a direct violation of our Code of Conduct.
The PEDC board is exactly that, a board. This is plural not singular. When a person decides to violate the proper processes and procedures of an organization, they must step down. If they leak confidential information, they must step down. I have asked Hashmi to step down to retain good faith in our EDC, the company and our community. Hashmi was not receptive to my suggestion; in fact, he belligerently yelled at me on the phone and threatened me like I were one of his subordinates. This type of action should never be tolerated in any appointed position and are not the characteristics of a representative that I want for Paris, Texas.
In closing, I am doing what I think is right for the City of Paris, PEDC and the Paris City Council. I have acquired the suggestions, opinions and quotes from sources I deem reliable, but not guaranteed. I was appointed as liaison to the PEDC in February to help the PEDC and our council communicate and grow our local job market. We, as council members, board members and city representatives, must have a fiduciary responsibility to our community and call out wrongdoing no matter how bad it hurts.
I hope and pray Hashmi well and have zero hard feelings about how this has played out. I will have a full statement and will be at our Monday meeting to discuss this issue with my fellow council members. I thank The Paris News for asking me my side of the story. God Bless.
