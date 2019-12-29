Here we are, just a few days from the start of a new year and a new decade. Many of us see New Year’s Day as a fresh start, a day to wipe the slate clean and start anew. We resolve to do this or that, often petering out a few weeks later as we fall back into routine. It’s hard to blame anyone for that. Humans are creatures of habit.
The trick to resolutions — and just about any goal in life — is to make them SMART. I didn’t capitalize that for emphasis; it’s an acronym. If you want to set goals you can reach, make them Specific, Measureable, Achievable, Relevant and Time-bound. That’s not some kind of new age hooey — George Doran wrote about SMART goals in the November 1981 issue of Management Review. The idea has since spread like wildfire through business management circles.
So grab a pencil and a piece of paper, and let’s write down some goals. I’ll work with two of my own, one professional and one personal. Goal No. 1: Increase newspaper subscriptions, and Goal No. 2: Get healthier. Those sound like good goals, right? But are they SMART? No, but we can make them SMART.
Goals should be specific. Goal No. 1, to increase subscriptions, seems specific enough, but by how much? What is my measurement of success? Without being more specific, I could say I’ve met my goal if just one more person subscribed. So, what number should I pick? I know my goal should be achievable — I shouldn’t look at The New York Times’ goal of having 10 million digital subscriptions by 2025 and expect a community newspaper like this one to do the same. I need to be realistic.
Fortunately, I have some data to rely on. In 2018 and 2019, The Paris News experienced an average annual increase of 214 digital subscriptions. The news industry overall reports an annual growth rate of 13% for digital subscriptions. That would be 28 more subscriptions over The Paris News’ average annual growth, a total of 242. Now I have a SMART goal: Get 242 more subscriptions by Dec. 31, 2020 (about 21 a month).
How about Goal No. 2? How can I make it specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time-bound? Remember, that goal was to become healthier. That’s an incredibly unspecified goal. There are many measures of health — weight, cardiovascular health, stamina, cholesterol levels. I need to ask, what does being in better physical health mean to me?
Well, I sit a lot for my job and at home. I’m not completely sedentary, but enough so that I’ve gained about 15 pounds since moving to Paris mid-2018. I want to lose those 15 pounds, and 5 more. All right, how long do I give myself to lose 20 pounds? A month? At my heaviest, 340 pounds, I lost 20 pounds a month simply by giving up sugar and regular soda. But I’m not that heavy anymore. In fact, my BMI puts me in the high end of normal weight for my height. So I shouldn’t expect to lose 20 pounds in a month. One pound a week, now that’s doable.
How will I go about that? For starters, I can watch what I eat. I can bring more whole foods into my diet and I can limit my daily calories to 1,500. I can also increase my physical activity. When I started walking 1.7 miles a day in November, I was walking a 17-minute mile. To get my heart rate into the “fitness zone,” about 60% to 70% of my maximum heart rate, I could walk more briskly. I should shoot for a 14-minute mile.
Now let’s look at this SMART goal: Lose 20 pounds at a rate of 1 pound per week by eating more whole foods, limiting my daily calories to 1,500 and completing a daily 1.7 mile walk at 14 minutes per mile or less.
Both these resolutions are now specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time-bound. They are much less daunting than the original goals, which set no measure of success other than the finish line. In setting SMART goals, remember there’s only one way to eat an elephant: one bite at a time.
A new year is on the horizon. What will your SMART goals be?
