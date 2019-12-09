I watched as much of the recent impeachment hearings as I could stomach. Arguably, there seemed to be a lot of “feelings” being discussed with very little “facts” involved.
All theater aside, let’s focus on the “crime” they say the president committed. He asked the Ukrainians to look into corruption at the same time as he withheld some foreign aid intended for them. This was initially called “quid pro quo” by the Dems, but a focus group convinced them that “bribery” sounded better, so they changed it.
He never indicated the promised aid was tied to any investigation, but so what if he did? I read the transcript of the call and thought, “So what.” This is something all leaders do on a regular basis.
Consider, perhaps, one of the biggest “bribes” of history, President Barack Obama’s $1.7 billion bribe to Iran in return for limits on their nuclear programs. They took the cash and laughed. Please read the Senate report on this and other secret payments made to Iran by Obama at: Senate Hearing 114-533 of Sept. 21, 2016.
Or, how about the $5 billion President Bill Clinton gave North Korea in a deal brokered by President Jimmy Carter in return for abandoning their nuclear weapons program. Unbelievably, (said facetiously) they admitted in 2002 that they had cheated from day one, and have been detonating nukes ever since.
Perhaps we should have impeached them for “bribery.”
How the Democrats can view these actions in such disparate ways is mind boggling to me. Face it, this is just an excuse. Let’s hope history repeats in 2020.
Roger Haley, USN (ret)
Arthur City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.