I’m not entirely sure I buy into all this media hype and panic about the COVID-19 coronavirus. Or, more to the point, I’m none too sure how seriously my fellow Parisians (and Paris-ites) are taking the whole mess. I had to be out-n-about yesterday and today, and in most places there are either wet wipes or a hand sanitizer dispenser readily available and free for the using. I figured by now folks would be hitting those resources like hungry ducks on a big June bug, but reality is, not so much.
I only saw two people wearing masks, despite the fact several bulk suppliers of masks here in Texas had to severely limit who they will sell to. In both cases, it looked like the wearer was actually doing the reasonable thing, which is wearing one to avoid coughing and spreading something they already had. I find myself deeply doubting they had COVID-19. My guess would be they were dealing with whatever other strain of flu virus was already being passed around before the media networks re-discovered they could generate another endless news cycle of severe FUD. (Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt).
Although it hasn’t shown up too much locally, I have no doubt the constant droning of doom has quite a few people on the jittery edge of full-blown panic. I understand free speech and all, and I understand the need to publish the news, but I also understand there are limits. Shouting “FIRE” in a crowded theater should have consequences.
In this case, there certainly is a virus, and it certainly has sickened many and killed a few. But so far, the only deaths reported state-side are of people who were already at risk due to underlying or pre-existing health conditions. I also find it interesting that the ailment is being carefully described as, “a corona-like virus.” I’d be a whole lot happier with a more positive identification.
I do understand the general financial panic. China has a problem, a big one. But it also pays to know a little bit about the typical Chinese lifestyle. Given exigent living conditions, there’s no way a virus of this sort could help but go through the population like a dose of salts. Combine that with the fact I can touch a half dozen items within my reach which were imported from China, and it’s easy to understand financial folks gettin’ a little spooked.
It was and is inevitable that an already ugly situation should succumb to the taint of hatred and politics.
Anderson Cooper did a 37 minute hatchet job on the president last week, taking him severely to task for being “behind the curve” and having the unmitigated gall to go off to a political rally after his press conference rather than stay in the White House and wring his hands “coordinating things.” I’ll admit when I heard that I cocked my head to the side and one eyebrow came up to full mast. That sounds familiar. After a moment, my memory provided the details. I thought, “Wow! 12,469 American people infected and killed stone cold dead!”
Except — oops. That was 2009-10. The culprit then was the swine flu. As I recall, some pundit type folks also went a little nuts back then when then President Barack Obama finished a press release on the matter, then got onto Air Force One and flew off to go play golf. Cooper didn’t seem to care much back then. He and several of his compatriots were in fact quite content that the president had done what was necessary, and put the appropriate people in charge and empowered them to handle the situation. Some pundits on the right, however, were quite annoyed about it, and said so. A lot. Loudly.
It wasn’t any prettier then than it is now.
Either both presidents were horribly remiss in practicing that style of leadership, allowing their appointees and staff to handle the situation (as is in fact appropriate) or both presidents were correct and duly charged to assign good people, activate existing contingency plans, set the processes in motion, and monitor the results whilst continuing on without micromanaging a complicated response. If you’ve ever been in a position of leadership, you’ve already figured that one out.
Hatred and hypocrisy are double-edged blades. They are always ugly, unnecessary and always cut the wielder deeper than the target.
And I guess that brings me back around to the crux of the deal. It doesn’t matter if it’s COVID-19 or any of the other coronavirus class of nastiness, the flu is dangerous. If you’ve got it, self quarantine and stay home until you are no longer contagious. For those at risk, your shared infection well might mean a visit from the grim reaper.
From the disinfectant dispensary here at The Paper Radio, remember all that hand sanitizer doesn’t do much good waiting in the bottle.
