Alton Brown says if you sub in more than two ingredients in a recipe, then you’re not cooking the dish you’re supposed to. You’re cooking something else and shouldn’t be surprised if it turns out wrong.
I have friends with allergies and some friends who are just very picky, so when I bake, I’ve often had to sub in some things. One of my friends has celiac disease, so one of my passions, baking, isn’t something I can really share with her unless I go way out of my comfort zone to make something she can eat.
This can be challenging. I like gluten, a lot. It’s literally the stuff holding bread together when the yeast create the gas bubbles that give bread such a wonderful texture. It’s what makes pasta boiled in water hold up after it has been drained and added to a sauce.
I recently tried a protein pasta made from black beans, and let me tell you, despite cooking it to a perfect al dente and adding it to the tomato sauce, simply stirring caused the bean penne pasta to break apart into a black mush.
In my ongoing quest to lose weight, I have had to pull in things I’ve learned cooking for my friends and not be afraid to branch out into heretofore — for me — untested culinary waters, such as trying a high protein pasta.
The taste was fine, but the texture left much to be desired. But, I made it, so I’ll eat it. There’s three other frozen single-meal containers of the pasta in my freezer right now, and guess what’s on the lunch menu for the next three days?
My biggest hurdle is, of course, sugar. Sugar is delightful. You can do so many wonderful things with it. In November, I made a lovely pumpkin cream cheese-filled Danish pastry from scratch, and the leftovers were frozen for later enjoyment. Digging through the freezer turned up a plastic bag with one large serving left, which I popped into my lunch bag with the mushy pasta on Tuesday. I figured, hey, if I have to eat this mushy pasta, at least I should get something nice out of it. Which, of course, is really the wrong way to think about it.
What I should have done was cut the slice in half, or possibly thirds, and spread out the goodness and not stuff my face with an oversized pastry.
Even shopping for food is hard, unless I practice the outer rim shopping so many blogs talk about. They say that in order to eat the healthiest foodstuffs, stay away from the aisles in the middle of the store, where all the highly processed foods go. Instead, shop the outer walls, where things like produce, deli and dairy reside.
But, you know, timesavers like pre-made pasta sauce can be a godsend. On the other hand, I dare you to find a pre-made sauce that doesn’t have some sugar added. It’s tomato sauce. It doesn’t need to be sweet, but manufacturers know humans crave those simple carbohydrates, so they add them to everything, needed or not.
It pays to read the packaging. It pays even more to cook for yourself.
