The usual go-to cliche for general incredulity is: “You just can’t make this stuff up.” I understand the sentiment, but the reality that generated the comment in the first place is proof enough somebody not only could but did.
Sometimes the culprit is amusing, but more often not, and lately, there just isn’t much humor in a lot of the things people are coming up with. Some of it is necessary, most of it not, and as we learn more and situations age and develop, a lot more is looking like knee-jerk reaction. A big chunk of what is happening out there, however, has the stink of nefarious intent and morbid opportunism to it.
I can tell you for certain that kneeling in the decorative rocks outside a nursing home window trying to talk to my mother didn’t do much to improve my opinion. Although it may suffer some direct analogies to concepts theological, decorative gravel makes a miserable kneeling platform. It does, however, serve to make a fellow a lot more succinct and discourages idle chit-chat. The problem is, sometimes that idle chit-chat can mean an awful lot to and among those you love.
But that’s what we are left with now if we wish to get some semblance of in-person face time with family and friends in assisted living and nursing care environments. I never was a huge fan of these sort of places, but I absolutely understand the need and methods. That doesn’t, however, change their inherent lack of appeal. It just means sometimes that’s how we have to do things.
After the last such visit, I found myself walking across the parking lot and noticed my glasses were bouncing on my face because my heels were pounding into the pavement as I went. At that moment, I came to the realization that I was stomach burning, white knuckle, trouble-seeking mad. The blunt truth is, no doubt remains there’s been more shennanigatin’ going on with this whole Covid-19 thing than a healthy porcupine has barbed quills.
In the long run, we will eventually learn more about who, where, when and why, but for now, I’m just pretty tickled we live in Texas where the governor has more conscience than political agenda. It could be a lot worse. In some places, it already is.
Smilin’ Gretchen Whitmer has now also been exposed for issuing an executive order instituting policies mandating known contagious Covid-19 patients must be housed in vulnerable nursing homes. This adds her to an elite club of despicable ghouls including Andrew Cuomo of New York, Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania and Gavin Newsom of California — among others at county and local levels.
I guess this fits into the detestable category of “never let a crisis go to waste!”
Folks, over the years, I have seen and dealt with petty local tyrants, corrupt politicians, fetid pestilence, violent death, selfish greed, deliberate incivility and the likes of Harry Reid but until this whole coronavirus thing came up, I had never seen quite so much openly despicable evil prancing and crowing in garish display.
For those who support — secretly or openly — these kinds of contemptible vermin, beware! When presumptive leadership — by word and deed — despises and actively arranges death unto both the very young/unborn and the seasoned/helpless aged citizens of any society, none can escape eventually becoming their victim. It all may look kinda dark but workable right now. However, trust that all changes pretty drastically when you look in the mirror some morning, and find gray hair and age spots peering back at you. Seconds after that grisly epiphany, that abrupt change in countenance staring back at you is called fear.
Nancy Pelosi had the unmitigated gall this week to openly suggest the president was unworthy and should not take and use simple and affordable medicine — duly prescribed by his own doctor.
From the Karma-Comes-Around Department here at The Paper Radio, if she would deny him such medication — what makes you think she would not eventually and happily do the same thing to you?
