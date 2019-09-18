Mr. O’Connor (“Republicans are abandoning Trump,” Sept. 13) called our friends and neighbors spin doctors. I think of them as honest and successful businessmen.
The six retiring Texas congressman are part of the swamp. Good riddance.
Mr. O’Connor has 100 college professors that think President Donald Trump is corrupt. I can find 100 professors that are against motherhood and apple pie.
Requiring Air Force planes to refuel in Scotland started under former president Barack Obama. The Trump hotel in Turnberry charges the government $130 per day. The per diem is $150.
OMG, Trump tweeted that Hurricane Dorian might hit Alabama. Must have been a slow news day.
The election was in November 2016. It’s over. This country had eight years under Obama. Remember this: “If you like your doctor, you can keep him. Keep your insurance, and keep your hospital.” Big joke.
Hayden Swaim
Paris
