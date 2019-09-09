I would like to take the time to publicly thank Chris Dux, Jerry Dudley, Rod McCoy and others that have responded to the statements of Gary O’Connor, chairperson of the local Democrat party.
Mr. O’Connor has been caught using the same tactics that the Democratic National Committee uses in its attempt to justify its statements. Once more, the attempted use of “truth” over fact has come up short and caused one to question the veracity of his offerings. By “cherry picking” and misusing quotations to provide a foundation shows the weakness of his statements.
Mr. McCoy’s column on the Battle of Athens is a perfect response to answer those who push to diminish the power of the Second Amendment. This amendment, as history shows, ensures the remaining amendments, and “The government of the people and by the people.”
As Mr. Dudley commented, “just get over it,” the time is now to do so. It has become obvious to all that the “Socialist Democrats” have nothing to offer the voters but open borders, higher taxes, suppression of the economy, handouts to all that are unwilling to provide for their own wellbeing, an unwillingness to work across party lines and an inability to match truth to facts.
Bill Collins
Lamar County
