Welcome to All Hallows Eve.

Rumor has it the cold drizzle will abate some tomorrow. Relieving it on station tis due a hard frost, and uncomfortable though that is, perhaps fortuitous. For conditions and season put me in mind of a tale I once heard, told around midnight, by the anemic flicker of a wholly inadequate fire, of something which happened long ago in a place — a lot like this. A place forever after to be known as, The Accursed Wood.

It was told in the form of a rhyme, and the teller insisted it had always been this way, and at the risk of perhaps calling up things unholy, unknown and ill spawned, it should always be so. Considering the nature of the subject matter — thus I relay it to you.

They came from under the leaves

on All Hallows Eve

with a snickety chittering buzz,

All clackity jaws

and chitinous claws

from a time that no longer was.

They were bigger than dogs,

and came out of the fog

of a stubborn and miserable rain.

Fools who opened the door

were soon part of the gore

by jaws slick with sticky red stain.

Twould never be known

by species with bones

whence such hideous things did spawn.

Not that it mattered

when the grievous things scattered

‘cross a land doomed by hours till dawn.

Whether they came out to feed

out of beastial need

or were sent by the essence of evil,

No way to tell

whether nurtured in hell

‘twas the origins which feasted on people.

To run from the beasts

didn’t help in the least

as the treacherous vermin had wings.

And if the jaws weren’t enough

it really got tough

when ‘twas found the buggers had stings.

The first victims stared

without time to be scared

as the nightmarish things pounced and fed,

But the gore of attack

soon made up for that lack

and the survivors scattered and fled.

But the screams of the dying

left no time for crying

as children and loved ones were taken.

Many younglings unwary

were too easy to carry

and for them all hope was forsaken.

Soon fear gave to anger

and in spite of the danger

strong men came with ball and blade,

And many thus fell

to the creatures of hell

The final measure of sacrifice paid.

Well into night

men continued the fight

but they were devilishly hard to kill.

Many a man

with a blade in his hand

ventured out into the carnage strewn hills.

Most never returned

remains to be burned

in the hideous weeks that followed.

Those who survived

forever held in the eye

something terrible haunted and hollowed.

With coming of day

the beasts faded away

some say melted back into the ground.

Still others contend

that wasn’t the end

and dark will bring ’em back ’round,

But it seems wiser to hide

by staying inside

behind doors with a good lock that works.

For although it is faint

tonight’s air has that taint

of something evil that lurks.

From the creaking chair beside the dying fire here at the Paper Radio, there’s nothing to worry about, of course. It’s just a legend, a myth, a fanciful story to be told on All Hallows Eve. A tale to be spoken in deep sepulchral tones in waning crepuscular light, foreboding a dense and thickening gloom.

Happy Halloween, folks — y’all be careful out there tonight. Ya hear?

Dan Beard is an 12-year Paris import who dabbles in Linux and photography. He has a 30-year history of writing content and columns for newspapers and magazines. His columns are published every Wednesday.

