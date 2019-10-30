Welcome to All Hallows Eve.
Rumor has it the cold drizzle will abate some tomorrow. Relieving it on station tis due a hard frost, and uncomfortable though that is, perhaps fortuitous. For conditions and season put me in mind of a tale I once heard, told around midnight, by the anemic flicker of a wholly inadequate fire, of something which happened long ago in a place — a lot like this. A place forever after to be known as, The Accursed Wood.
It was told in the form of a rhyme, and the teller insisted it had always been this way, and at the risk of perhaps calling up things unholy, unknown and ill spawned, it should always be so. Considering the nature of the subject matter — thus I relay it to you.
They came from under the leaves
on All Hallows Eve
with a snickety chittering buzz,
All clackity jaws
and chitinous claws
from a time that no longer was.
They were bigger than dogs,
and came out of the fog
of a stubborn and miserable rain.
Fools who opened the door
were soon part of the gore
by jaws slick with sticky red stain.
Twould never be known
by species with bones
whence such hideous things did spawn.
Not that it mattered
when the grievous things scattered
‘cross a land doomed by hours till dawn.
Whether they came out to feed
out of beastial need
or were sent by the essence of evil,
No way to tell
whether nurtured in hell
‘twas the origins which feasted on people.
To run from the beasts
didn’t help in the least
as the treacherous vermin had wings.
And if the jaws weren’t enough
it really got tough
when ‘twas found the buggers had stings.
The first victims stared
without time to be scared
as the nightmarish things pounced and fed,
But the gore of attack
soon made up for that lack
and the survivors scattered and fled.
But the screams of the dying
left no time for crying
as children and loved ones were taken.
Many younglings unwary
were too easy to carry
and for them all hope was forsaken.
Soon fear gave to anger
and in spite of the danger
strong men came with ball and blade,
And many thus fell
to the creatures of hell
The final measure of sacrifice paid.
Well into night
men continued the fight
but they were devilishly hard to kill.
Many a man
with a blade in his hand
ventured out into the carnage strewn hills.
Most never returned
remains to be burned
in the hideous weeks that followed.
Those who survived
forever held in the eye
something terrible haunted and hollowed.
With coming of day
the beasts faded away
some say melted back into the ground.
Still others contend
that wasn’t the end
and dark will bring ’em back ’round,
But it seems wiser to hide
by staying inside
behind doors with a good lock that works.
For although it is faint
tonight’s air has that taint
of something evil that lurks.
From the creaking chair beside the dying fire here at the Paper Radio, there’s nothing to worry about, of course. It’s just a legend, a myth, a fanciful story to be told on All Hallows Eve. A tale to be spoken in deep sepulchral tones in waning crepuscular light, foreboding a dense and thickening gloom.
Happy Halloween, folks — y’all be careful out there tonight. Ya hear?
