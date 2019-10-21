Statistically, the Cowboys didn’t have to win on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. It would have put them only a game behind the Eagles in the race to win the NFC East, and they very easily could have technically won the division.
However, coming off three extremely worrisome losses against bad teams, it felt like the Cowboys’ season was slipping away as they entered Sunday’s game against their arch-rivals. The Dallas Cowboys’ season was unraveling after such high preseason hopes, and it felt like a must-win situation if Dallas wanted any hope to come out on top in the division race.
As a Carolina Panthers fan first and foremost, I’m all too familiar with seasons unraveling like this. I can’t count the number of times Panthers fans have agonizingly watched talented rosters pitifully underperform, and it looked like the same horror might have been happening to Dallas.
But with their backs against the wall, the Cowboys responded in a big way and might very well have saved their season by blowing out their rivals 37-10.
For the Cowboys, the biggest truth on the season has been, “As Ezekiel Elliott goes, so go the Cowboys.” Elliott, the greatest running back in the world today, has been stellar in all the Cowboys wins, yet he’s turned in extremely un-Elliott performances in the team’s three consecutive losses.
He was back to his old self last night, torching the Eagles stalwart run defense for 111 yards and a touchdown. And with receivers Amari Cooper and Randall Cobb active but still limited due to lingering injuries, Elliott made an impact not only running the ball, but catching it too. He had six receptions, leading the team.
Quarterback Dak Prescott was in peak form last night, completing roughly 80% of his passes for roughly 240 yards.
And he did this despite having limited protection from his offensive line. Tackles La’el Collins and Tyron Smith were back in action after missing the previous week with injuries, but were not at full power, and Prescott was sacked three times.
Cooper, despite clearly nursing old injuries, turned in a valiant performance, finishing the game with five receptions and 106 yards.
The defensive played a role as well, as the Cowboys converted two early turnovers by the Eagles into touchdowns and led 14-0 in the first quarter and 27-7 at halftime, in large part because of that defensive pressure.
The Cowboys, and their fans, can take joy in this win. They obliterated their most hated foe, took control of the division and managed to steady a ship that appeared to be sinking rapidly. But they are not out of the woods yet, and need to carry this momentum into the remainder of the season.
Still ahead of them, the Cowboys have a tough schedule the remainder of the season, as they’ll play the Vikings, Lions, Rams, Patriots and Eagles again — all of which will be challenging opponents. But if they play with the intensity and precision they did last night, things should be all right for the team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.