Just a few days after Gov. Greg Abbott informed Texans that public school will resume with in person classes in the fall, the governor returned to the podium to ask Texans to “mask up” as Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to spike.
“To state the obvious, Covid-19 is now spreading at an unacceptable rate in Texas, and it must be corralled,” Abbott said just four days after telling state lawmakers that students will return to school without a mandate that students wear masks or tests for Covid-19 symptoms.
Is that really the best idea?
By the time school starts in August, we will be in the same boat with Covid-19 that we have been since it first began to spread in the U.S. — there will be no vaccine and unknown immunity for those who have already contracted it. While we know that children don’t get hit with as severe of symptoms as others in other age groups, children with underlying health conditions are just as susceptible as anyone else.
Other factors to consider are asymptomatic spread and the close quarters of classrooms for extended periods of time. Teachers know all too well how easy it is to come down with an illness after a student reports to class sick.
Which brings up another concern — people can get sick with more than one virus at a time. When schools return, we’ll be approaching flu season. Students in close quarters could bring home the flu and Covid-19. That’s a situation no one will be looking forward to.
Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath has said there will be flexibility for families with health concerns so that their children can be educated remotely, if the parent chooses. How will that affect attendance, a number schools have to worry about because of how it affects state funding?
Per Abbott’s orders, Texas pushed forward with the reopening of businesses, and did so at a speed that did not allow time to study the metrics between each step, and that’s put us in a position where the governor is pleading with residents to wear masks, to remain physically distant and to limit trips to stores.
The Texas Education Agency is expected to release additional guidance for school districts today. Abbott has promised there will “definitely be higher safety standards in place” for schools. Let’s see if we can do better.
Klark Byrd
