Imagine hopping a bus-like pod inside an air-tight tube and commuting from city to city at speeds up to roughly 700 mph.
That was SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s vision in 2013 for the hyperloop. The respected space travel entrepreneur laid out details in a technical paper and predicted roughly 70 miles of hyperloop could be up and running by 2020. That’s not likely to happen. However, just last week Musk tweeted that Las Vegas will “hopefully” have its first high-speed transit tunnel “fully operational in 2020,” built by Musk-owned The Boring Co.
Some predictions made around the first of each new year come to pass, but most miss the mark considerably.
Groundbreaking for the underground hyperloop tunnel in Sin City took place in November. It will connect one side of the Las Vegas Convention Center to the other side, and is billed to reduce a 15-minute walk to a 1-minute ride, according to boringcompany.com. Expansion plans include service connections to McCarran International Airport, to hotels along the Las Vegas Strip, to downtown Las Vegas and eventually to Los Angeles, roughly 270 miles away.
Musk visualized bus-sized pods, traveling in a vacuum free of friction and being pushed along by magnetic fields. Hyperloops would revolutionize the transportation industry, reducing pollution, solving traffic problems, limiting the need for huge amounts of public land for infrastructure and providing a safe, fast and energy efficient mode of travel.
Sound a bit like science fiction?
In just six short years, companies advancing Musk’s vision have sprung up around the world with test sites from Dubai to India, Canada, Great Britain, the Netherlands and the United States. In fact, the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex is being considered by Virgin’s Hyperloop One for a possible hyperloop in North Texas along with a research facility, according to an Oct. 11, 2019, report by Eric Alvarez of WFAA.
According to the Alvarez report, the electromagnetic tube technology, which boasts speeds of 670 mph, would take passengers from DFW to Laredo in roughly 45 minutes; to Austin in about 17 minutes and to San Antonio in roughly 25 minutes. No time line is firm on long-distance hyperloop development, but a Dec. 10, 2019, updated report by CNN Travel estimates hyperloops are at least a decade away.
Some New Year predictions actually do come true, although most prognostications do not. Just for fun, consider the following regrettable quotes from the past, compiled by novelist Cynthia Crossen in a 2007 Wall Street Journal column, which I used in a prediction column several years ago.
In 1925, Harvey W. Corbett of the American Institute of Architects predicted by 1975 automobile traffic will have virtually disappeared in large cities. He did say, however, people would be shot through pneumatic tubes instead.
Others follow:
“There is no reason anyone would want a computer in their home.” — Ken Olson, president, chairman and founder of Digital Equipment Corp., 1977.
“This ‘telephone’ has too many shortcomings to be seriously considered as a means of communication. The device is inherently of no value to us.” — Western Union internal memo, 1876.
“The wireless music box has no imaginable commercial value. Who would pay for a message sent to nobody in particular?” — David Sarnoff’s associates in response to his urgings for investment in the radio in the 1920s.
“Who the hell wants to hear actors talk?” — H.M. Warner, Warner Brothers, 1927.
“We don’t like their sound, and guitar music is on the way out.” — Decca Recording Co. rejecting the Beatles, 1962.
“The bomb will never go off. I speak as an expert in explosives.” — Adm. William Leahy, U.S. Atomic Bomb Project.
”Stocks have reached what looks like a permanently high plateau.” — Irving Fisher, professor of economics, Yale University, 1929.
And my most famous prediction in the 1980s when Garth Brooks performed in the Paris Rodeo Arena.
“He might as well go back to Oklahoma,” I said. “He can’t sing worth a darn.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.