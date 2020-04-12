Some things have a powerful influence on your life.
Such is the portrayal of a Roman centurion by the late Dr. James Semple, longtime pastor of First Baptist Church Paris.
The burly Roman centurion brings his hand down with a resounding thud as he recalls how his soldiers drove large spikes into the hands and feet of a Galilean named Jesus.
Time and time again, Dr. Semple, at 6-foot-5, would pound the pulpit as he illustrated how the soldiers drove in long spikes, one by one, into each outstretched hand. He repeated the thuds as the centurion recalled how soldiers crossed the Lord’s feet and drove another spike to finish nailing Him to the cross.
Dr. Semple portrayed the crucifixion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ through the eyes of the Roman centurion many times during his 25-year tenure at First Baptist.
Today, thanks to modern technology and the internet, the portrayal can be viewed on the FBC YouTube channel as one of the church’s classic sermon series, which features the great men who preached God’s word throughout the church’s history. Enter Dr. James Semple, “Eye Witness to Calvary.” It can also be viewed at vimeo.com/30015973?ref=em-share.
I heard the portrayal many times as our congregation requested that Dr. Semple repeat the Easter message time and time again. The portrayal is the most powerful sermon I have ever heard, and it changed my life. I heard the message live for the last time in 1999. Then the director of the Baptist General Convention of Texas State Missions Commission, Dr. Semple returned on Easter Sunday to deliver the message, and the church’s video crew taped the sermon.
During the later years of Dr. Semple’s life, he served as pastor of First Baptist Church Stephenville, and his grandson, Jordan Semple, would drive him from Fort Worth to Stephenville.
As shared by the family, Jordan recalled his grandfather telling him how the message first came about, believed to have started in 1967 in the old First Baptist sanctuary.
As Jordan recalls, a woman sang “Were You There?” The words really touched his grandfather, and though he had a sermon prepared for that Easter Sunday, the Holy Spirit “urged him.”
Although the portrayal was impromptu, Jordan recalled his grandfather telling him because he was so familiar with the passages about the crucifixion that he was able to tell the story through the eyes of the centurion. The Roman gave his life to Jesus shortly after witnessing the events that Black Friday, and the resurrection three days later.
“Dad tried to write it out a few times, unsuccessfully,” Jan Semple McKinney said in a phone message. “He said he changed a few phrases over the years.”
One such addition, Dr. Semple included in his salvation invitation in 1999.
“If He could die for you in front of His enemies,” Dr. Semple said in the voice of the centurion, “you should be able to live for Him in front of your friends.”
