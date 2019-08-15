After my car wreck three weeks ago, I had to replace my phone with, lets say, a lesser model.
Before, I had a Samsung Galaxy Note 4, a flagship phone with all the bells and whistles available from five years ago.
Lacking funds for another similar flagship phone, I grabbed an unlocked LG Premier Pro smartphone from Walmart, and let me say, there is nothing premier about this phone. For the price, it’ll do and keep me limping along, but as soon as I can upgrade, I will.
My parents, who both have this phone, love their LGs. My parents aren’t exactly luddites, but they don’t really keep up with technology.
“But it’s a good phone,” Dad keeps telling me when I whine about it.
No, not really. My old Note 4 outperformed the LG in every metric, processing speed, storage space, camera size, screen size etc. My new phone is complaining already that I have almost used up all of my app storage space. I have disabled as much of the bloatware apps as the phone will allow me to and have downloaded a grand total of 12 apps. 12. My Note 4 had 25 extra apps on it before it went kaput and still had room to spare. This is a phone from 2014 against a phone from 2019.
For the price, however, the LG is a good phone. For less than $100, I can still mostly work from my phone.
My parents don’t realize just how much of my job — and my life — is on my phone, though. I have (had) recordings of meetings from 2017 still on that phone, pictures from different events from last year, and numerous contacts — some of which are still missing. My hepatologist out of Dallas had only recently been added to my contacts, and it hadn’t been backed up to the cloud yet. I still don’t know all the missing numbers, so if I don’t answer your call, please don’t take it personally. Just text or email me, and we’ll get it cleared up.
I also have two-factor authentication for when I sign into my personal gmail account, which the second part is a text message of a code I have to type in to access my account. No phone, no access to my gmail if I’m at a computer. My gmail account also is linked to photos on my phone and sometimes articles I write before I transfer them to The Paris News server. My phone is what I use for on-the-spot reporting and posting to Facebook.
In fact, Tuesday morning I forgot my LG phone at home and the whole morning I felt rudderless without even my less-than-stellar smartphone. Was someone texting me? Did my friend Crissy get that job she’s been interviewed for three times? Was a source finally calling me back?
I need a workhorse for my smartphone, otherwise I’m sunk at my job.
So much of what we do here at The Paris News is online or at least requires a digital connection.
So, in memoriam to a great phone — which, by the way, was the last Samsung flagship phone that had a removable battery — Requiescat in pacem.
