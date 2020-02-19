I shouldn’t have been surprised. Leave it to the Texas Tribune — in this case, an editorial by Ross Ramsey, and published in The Paris News on Sunday — to note a presumed and much resented injustice in the distribution of sales tax spoils, and it no doubt — given the typical essential orientation of lobbyists and legislators — hit ’em right in the ouchy type keenly-feels.
In case you missed it, the whole deal was basically a power-whine from some municipalities about internet and mail-order sales taxes going into other localities where various companies have located their fulfillment administrative facilities, rather than into the city governments where other, larger, stores and warehouses and shipping centers are located.
I suppose on the surface, it sounds reasonable enough, perhaps even heinous on the part of these dastardly companies. But ... FWEEEEEP! Flag on the play!
The problem is, the basic logic of the argument is fundamentally flawed. It presumes there is some sort of obligation levied upon these companies to channel the flow of sales taxes into the more “deserving” municipality. It presumes employees living in those larger municipalities aren’t already paying out the nose for those “city services” — just like everyone else. It presumes facilities already located in the larger municipalities aren’t already stuffing multi-level spoils into the coffers of those cities through the expediency of collecting brick and mortar point-of-sale taxes, property taxes, services taxes — of which the other smaller community shan’t and never shall share. Regarding the concept of sending a share of the tax revenue back to the place from whence the order was placed. show me what they did to earn it.
That in itself is bad enough, but let me interrupt this with a news flash. This just in. It’s not your money. It’s ours. It’s being forcibly extracted from us, the customer. The “offended” snatch-n-grab municipalities didn’t earn it; they’re just trying to find any excuse possible to get part of it. In fact, I suspect the attitudes and policies of these folks have a lot to do with why companies choose to locate administrative facilities elsewhere in the first place. The bottom line is, communities which were and are savvy enough to make their locations not only attractive, but unburdened with onerous taxes, restrictions, ongoing negotiations and other local government silliness won the spoils the old fashioned way. They negotiated once and well.
Rude truth No. 2: If a Rockwall-sized municipal edifice wants to bring business — and therefore tax revenue — into their communities, they need to be prepared to offer the businesses in question a good reason to do so, or at the very least, not make the concept so onerous that a company is both willing and well motivated to move elsewhere. A centralized facility makes good sense for a business, but they will decentralize if it is expedient to do so to avoid problems and expenses. As to whether or not they choose to share some of the wealth with a smaller community willing to make concessions is — in reality — none of the bigger city’s business. If they couldn’t find it within themselves to get it done, welcome to the consequences.
The whole silly mess puts me in mind of a conversation I had with a state senator in another place we lived. He was actually a pretty nice fellow. I spent some time drinking coffee and shooting the bull with him on many occasions. I kind of liked the guy, but he also knew I didn’t think much of his means and methods up in the Merry Round House. He was the sort of fellow who could live with that and be a friend anyway. What was it about his job I didn’t like? Well, he told me in clear and plain terms early on.
“My job, as your senator, boils down to doing whatever I can, by hook or crook, to get as much money out of you as possible to grease dirty palms, finance assorted shady shenanigans and smooth ruffled feathers.”
“But, what about the services promised to your constituents and the public?”
He gave me a level gaze and said, “If you think about it, that’s exactly what I just said.”
Upon reflection, I had no come-back for that. As much as it made — and still makes — my back teeth grind, once a government passes a certain stage in size, cost and influence, that’s pretty much what its functions boil down to.
And speaking of nefarious silliness, I notice once again the school and student grading system comes before us in the form of more glad-handing accountability avoidance, and euphemistic Rube Goldberg verbal gymnastics among teachers, administrators and students themselves.
At the risk of having a firm opinion, to the kids who will soon be further victimized by this soft-serve psycho-slush: Don’t let them do this to you. The deceit of milquetoast language — and matching expectations — is crippling you and your future. It builds no strength, and challenges nothing nor anyone, and inevitably leaves you to deal with the consequences.
From the Woolworth’s soda fountain here at The Paper Radio, if you think about it too long, participation trophies and this sort of stuff start looking a lot like baby steps toward educational eugenics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.