It’s not often we hear stories of jail inmates helping to restore order when chaos erupts, but Delta County Sheriff Rickey Smith related to the public the efforts of two trusted inmates who did just that on Wednesday.
Tyler Jones and Anthony Conley were heading to the recreation area of the jail with two jailers at 7 p.m. when they made a break for it, attacking the jailer and dispatcher on duty. Two other inmates, Gerald Thomas and Matthew Morris, jumped in to help the jailer, Smith said.
We don’t often hear about jails unless something goes wrong, but jails are in service 365 days a year (plus one on leap years). Jails work best as a partnership between jailers and inmates. Smith rightly commended Thomas and Morris for their swift response, and he commended the responding officers who brought the incident to an end. Thumbs up to all involved, except Jones and Conley, of course.
Thumbs up, too, to our local graduates. This has not been an easy year for you, and the graduations you might have pictured aren’t happening. Schools have been given the green light to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines so they may host some form of graduation for their students, and hopefully they and their families appreciate the efforts.
The entire ordeal is a reminder that the best laid plans of mice and men often go awry, but those who can adapt will often triumph.
Our graduates will face an uphill battle for a while — they are entering the workforce at a time of high unemployment or they are going to school at a time when schools are pushing full steam ahead with virtual classes. Adapt and thrive, graduates, and the future will be yours.
Thumbs down is tough this week, but not because it’s a hard choice to be disapproving. It’s just “thumbs down” sounds too cheeky for this heartbreaking, maddening, repetitive, unjustifiable bull — yes, this is a condemnation of Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng, the four officers involved in the death of George Floyd.
Three officers sworn to serve and protect stood by while Derek Chauvin acted as Floyd’s judge, jury and executioner while Floyd pleaded for a breath of air face down in the street. It’s indefensible.
When will it stop?
How about now?
