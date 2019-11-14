Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow …
The arctic blast hit this week, and I couldn’t be happier. The only thing that would have made me happier — besides winning the lottery or something similar — would have been if we could also have had a little snow.
I’ve mentioned this to my co-workers, and it’s apparent I really should have been born above the snowline somewhere, not in the desert heat of West Texas. I should have been born to an Eskimo family or something. I love it when it’s cold and blustery outside.
On my drive in to work every morning, I love looking at the beautiful fall foliage, with lovely reds, oranges and yellows, enhanced by the rays of the rising sun.
Fall/winter is also the perfect time to enjoy a warm cup of cocoa or coffee or even mulled cider, curled up with a book. It’s just cozy. You can’t appreciate the cozyness unless it’s really cold and sharp outside, with biting winds and freezing hands.
Although, I even love it when that happens because something about the cold really wakes me up. It’s not oppressive like the humid heat here in East Texas. It’s honestly even better than coffee for waking me up.
I adore the cold. I remember one year in college, being the inexperienced renters we were, my roommates and I had issues with the heater in the house. We tried switching on the heat. Nothing doing. We called the landlord, who assured us the heat worked.
The stove in the house we rented was electric. We were lucky in that the house had a fireplace. All the fixtures seemed to be electric.
Growing up, my home was all electric, so I had no idea that some heaters use a pilot light and were powered by gas, and apparently neither did the other girls. So, we were baffled to learn from the repairman that our almost all-electric home actually had a gas heater, something the landlord never once mentioned. When we moved in at the beginning of the fall semester, a hot and humid August, none of us thought to contact the gas company.
Come December, we realized that we’d basically spent a month camped out in the living room with the fireplace because none of us had experience with gas heaters. It was cozy and fun, though, and after thinking it through, we decided we’d rather spend money on firewood for a nice fire than pay the gas company.
Many marshmallows were toasted and all rejoiced.
