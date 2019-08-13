VAN — The Paris Lady Wildcats and North Lamar Pantherettes both competed in the Van Volleyball Tournament over the weekend. Each team reached the championship bracket, and there was even a crosstown semifinal showdown.
Both Paris and North Lamar cruised through pool play undefeated, and then linked up in the semifinals. Paris took the first set 25-22, but North Lamar countered by winning the second set 25-19. In the decisive third set, the teams went back and forth, but North Lamar came out on top 25-20 to move on to the championship round against Bullard.
Macie Pointer led North Lamar to the victory as she finished with 11 kills and 3 service aces, while J.J. Johnson added 11 big kills. Kenley Coston had 17 assists and 9 digs, while sophomore Hutton Pointer was dominant defensively with 6 solo blocks.
Junior middle Hannah Gibbons was a force for Paris with 10 kills, while Macey McAmis had 8 kills. Tori Weatherford finished with 18 assists, while sophomore Lilly Lewis recorded 4 kills and 10 assists. Skylar Coursey and Riley Bills combined for 5 digs, while sophomore Presli Chapman had 6 kills.
Paris fell in straight sets in the third place game against Van, and North Lamar was swept by Bullard, both close matches throughout.
The Pantherettes and Lady ’Cats look to build off their solid tournament performances with 5:30 p.m. home games tonight. North Lamar welcomes Denison, while Paris hosts Prairiland.
