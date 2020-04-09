During her junior season, it looked like nothing could stop Paris Wildcat Enchantra Roberson’s run to the state playoffs. But then the Covid-19 pandemic struck, halting her season in its tracks.
Roberson began powerlifting as a freshman, at the recommendation of one of her classmates. When the idea was first pitched to her, though, she was skeptical to say the least.
“A friend came up to me and was like, ‘Hey I think you’d be good at this,’” Roberson said. “I had the strength and she thought I’d be good at it. I didn’t know about it at first though, because I’m the smallest one and most of the other girls are bigger than me and used to it. I didn’t want to be the only person who didn’t know what they were doing.”
Eventually, though, Roberson did decide to give powerlifting a chance. However, the sport had a bit of a learning curve, Roberson said, and it took some getting used to. Roberson described her sophomore season as a disappointment, saying that she didn’t earn a single medal during the year
“I was having fun because I was around my friends and they all helped me and encouraged me, but also it wasn’t fun at times because I wasn’t doing too good, and I have a tendency to get down on myself and put stuff off if I have a hard time with it,” she said.
Rather than get discouraged, though, Roberson was motivated by her sophomore campaign, and set about working to get better.
“Her work ethic is second to none, and she pushed herself every single week, always working on improving her technique,” head coach Matt Green said. “All year long, she trained to be as strong as she can be. On top of that, she’s one of the strongest, fastest kids in all of the Paris girls athletics program.”
“Watching her improve, to see all the hard work pay off, has been amazing,” said Tamala Barr, Roberson’s mother.
As a junior, Roberson dominated her weight class and placed first at every tournament she competed in, with a best deadlift of 340 pounds, a best squat of 325 pounds and a best bench press of 175 pounds.
“When I started doing good, it was a really rewarding feeling,” Roberson said. “It felt really good, and I did not expect this year to go as well as it did. I got a plaque at almost every meet, and I did get a medal at every meet.”
After placing first in her weight class again at the regionals on March 7, Roberson earned a spot in the state playoffs in Waco.
Roberson wasn’t the only Lady Wildcat who was headed to state either, as teammate Rayn Hayden also punched her ticket to Waco with a first place finish in her weight class at regionals.
Her performance at regionals was not without adversity. Roberson was feeling under the weather and battling an intense toothache, but still found the resolve to turn in one of her best performances of the season, Barr said.
“I knew that if I got first, I got to go to state,” Roberson said. “That’s what allowed me to push through.”
Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic put a hold on those plans. The state tournament was delayed twice, and now it’s doubtful it will take place at all, Green said.
“It’s disappointing, because she’s worked all year and all summer for this, and now it’s looking like she won’t get the opportunity to compete at the state level,” the coach said. “The good thing is that she is a junior, so she’ll have another opportunity next year. But it is disappointing.”
Roberson is a two-sport athlete, also excelling for the track and field team, where she competes in runs in relays and 100 and 200-meter dash. Roberson said she looks forward to competing in both sports again as a senior, and hopes to pick up where she left off and continue her dominant performance.
“Some of my friends on the team were seniors this year, and we were going to go so far, and we could’ve,” Roberson said. “I’m going to work hard to get back to states, not just for me, but for them too.”
