Paris Lady ’Cats junior Quiniya Savage helped get her team started on the right foot by leading Paris to wins over both Whitewright and Hooks to open the 2019-20 campaign.
Savage scored 20 against 20 against Hooks and dropped 16 against Whitewright to help guide Paris to wins over each team by final scores of 65-30 and 49-43, respectively. Paris raced out to a 20-0 lead over Hooks after one quarter, while the Lady ’Cats pulled away late against Whitewright.
Against Hooks, Jazzlyn Dangerfield finished with 12 points, while Keshanti Gordon added 11 points. T.K. Moore also chipped in with 9 points.
Gordon recorded 18 points against Whitewright, while Dangerfield scored 9. Moore and Zakiya Gray each tallied 2 points against Whitewright.
The Lady ’Cats will play again at 6:30 p.m. Friday at home against Sulphur Springs.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Hooks: 0 9 11 10 30
Paris: 20 15 15 15 65
Hooks scorers: Burchette, 10; Jefferson, 8; Farquari, 4; Harris, 2; Vallejo, 2; Whisenhunt, 2
Paris scorers: Q. Savage, 20; J. Dangerfield, 12; K. Gordon, 11; T. Moore, 9; Z. Gray, 5; N. Fountain, 4; A. Johnson, 4
Hooks FGM: Burchette, 4; Jefferson, 3; Farquari, 2; Vallejo, 1
Paris FGM: Q. Savage, 7; J. Dangerfield, 6; K. Gordon, 4; T. Moore, 4; N. Fountain, 2; Z. Gray, 2; A. Johnson, 2
Hooks 3PFGM: Burchette, 2; Whisenhunt, 1
Paris 3PFGM: K. Gordon, 3; Q. Savage, 3; T. Moore, 1
Hooks FT: 5-for-12; Whisenhunt, 2-2; Harris, 2-4; Jefferson, 1-4; Burchette, 0-2
Paris FT: 4-for-10; Q. Savage, 3-6; Z. Gray, 1-2; T. Moore, 0-2
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Whitewright: 10 14 12 7 43
Paris: 13 10 16 10 49
Whitewright scorers: Gerner, 18; McGee, 9; Robinson, 6; N. Alexander, 4; M. Alexander, 3; Barnhurst, 2; Johnson, 1
Paris scorers: K. Gordon, 18; Q. Savage, 16; J. Dangerfield, 9; J. Bates, 2; Z. Gray, 2; T. Moore, 2
Whitewright FGM: Gerner, 9; McGee, 4; N. Alexander, 2; M. Alexander, 1; Barnhurst, 1; Robinson, 1
Paris FGM: K. Gordon, 8; Q. Savage, 5; J. Dangerfield, 4; J. Bates, 1; Z. Gray, 1; T. Moore, 1
Whitewright 3PFGM: M. Alexander, 1; Gerner, 1
Paris 3PFGM: N/A
Whitewright FT: 5-for-13; Gerner, 2-6; Johnson, 1-2; Robinson, 1-2; McGee, 1-3
Paris FT: 9-for-19; Q. Savage, 6-8; K. Gordon, 2-3; J. Dangerfield, 1-2; T. Moore, 0-1; Z. Gray, 0-5
