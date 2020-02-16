The Paris Wildcats made light work in defeating the Pleasant Grove Hawks 5-0 Friday night in a home soccer match.
With a perfect 3-0 district season and a 3-1-2 overall record, the Wildcat defense shut out Pleasant Grove, allowing only a couple of deep penetrations during the entire 80 minutes of play.
“The boys played well tonight,” coach Clint Cobb said. “There are still some things we need to work on before we face Pittsburg next week, probably our toughest opponent.”
While the defense contained opponents, the Wildcat offense scored 2 minutes 17 seconds into the game when junior forward/midfielder Jesus Rangel put one past the Hawk goalie. Junior forward Edwin Gonzales got the second score of the game with 29 minutes, 3 seconds left in the first half.
On the other end of the field, Wildcat goalkeeper Luis Ibarra saw little action except when the defense passed him the ball to send it to defenders and midfielders to begin another charge. Only once was he called upon for a save — a long-shot attempt in the second half.
Accurate passes and skillful dribbling by defenders, midfielders and forwards alike set up numerous scoring opportunities.
Second period scores came from sophomore forwards Miguel Rivera 2 minutes 46 seconds into the half and Jeovanny Avitua with 23 minutes and 53 seconds remaining. Rangel made his second successful shot on the night with 16 minutes and 42 seconds left in the game.
“It was a good game by our whole team today in another district game,” Avitua said after the match. “We are looking forward to improving as the season progresses.”
The sophomore said he has been playing soccer for as long as he can remember, having been involved with the Paris Soccer Association and then playing travel ball with Paris United.
“We can play better than that, to be honest, but we got a good game 5-0,” Rivera said about the team’s performance. “We are playing Pittsburg next, and I hope we come out with a win. Come out and support us.”
The junior varsity defeated the Pleasant Grove junior varsity 3-0 in an earlier game Friday night.
The Wildcats travel to Pittsburg on Tuesday with the junior varsity scheduled at 5:30 p.m. followed by varsity at 7:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.