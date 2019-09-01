PATTONVILLE — The Prairiland Patriots football team opened its season at home against a big, veteran DeKalb squad.
The Bears looked strong from the start despite solid effort from the Patriots. DeKalb walked away with a 35-0 victory in Pattonville.
Connor Sessums led the offense with 84 yards passing and 42 yards rushing. He completed 6 of his 13 passes and carried the ball 18 times. Brylee Galloway, Chris Michael and Brooks Morrison each had 2 receptions, with Galloway amassing 34 receiving yards. Michael recorded 27 yards receiving, and Morrison finished with 23.
Cason Crump led the charge defensively with 8 tackles, while Noah Mayo also added 10 tackles.
Prairiland allowed 304 rushing yards to DeKalb and its bruising running game, but did not allow any passing yards.
The Patriots look to bounce back on homecoming night at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Tom Bean.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
DeKalb: 21 7 0 7 35
Prairiland: 0 0 0 0 0
DeKalb total yards: 304
Prairiland total yards: 170
Prairiland passing leaders: C. Sessums, 6-for-13, 84 yards
Prairiland rushing leaders: C. Sessums, 18 carries, 42 yards; G. Watts, 8 carries, 34 yards; L. Morrison, 5 carries, 4 yards
Prairiland receiving leaders: B. Galloway, 2 rec, 34 yards; C. Michael, 2 rec, 27 yards; B. Morrison, 2 rec, 23 yds
