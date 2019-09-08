CLARKSVILLE — After a heartbreaking one point defeat in the season opener at Whitewright one week ago, the Clarksville Blue Tigers would not be denied in their home opener on Friday night. First-year Clarksville head football coach Derek Schlieve earned his first win at the helm in Clarksville, as his Tigers used a stingy defense to stop the Linden-Kildare Tigers with 24-14 impressive win. Clarksville improves to 1-1, while L-K is now 0-2.
“It was good winning tonight in that we took a step forward. We are focusing on improving and getting better, and on doing what we can do to build a program,” Schlieve said.
Clarksville senior quarterback Quay Scales led the charge for Schlieve’s team as he scored on runs of 11, 12 and 20 yards, while carrying the football on 18 occasions for 102 yards. He also passed for 342 yards and a touchdown.
“I thought Quay played very well tonight, and he is learning to become a better leader for the team,” Schlieve explained.
The Clarksville coach also says that the staff has high expectations of Scales, and that if he continues to work hard, then someday he may become a very special player.
While the Blue Tigers offense ripped the visiting Tigers defense for almost 500 yards of total offense, it was the defense of Clarksville that stood tall during the night, as the group pitched a shutout during the second half. L-K blew several scoring opportunities after moving deep into Clarksville territory, then trying to pick up first downs on fourth down plays.
In fact, the Blue Tigers defense, stopped L-K drives on the Clarksville 5, 10, 14 and 20 yard lines on fourth down plays. Schlieve said he is excited and encouraged by the play of the Blue Tigers defense.
Big plays were provided on defense during the night by a Clarksville defensive group that included Amarion Black, Ardadrian Gray, Ty Scales, Quay Scales, Octavio Resendiz, Ronomeke Rodriguez and Broderick Titus. Interceptions were recorded for the Blue Tigers by Tra’Derrian Rose and Michael Moore.
The home Tigers scored the first points of the contest when quarterback Scales dropped back then raced into the end zone from 11 yards out to cap an 8-play, 95-yard drive with 3:37 remaining in the first quarter. The conversion try failed leaving Clarksville ahead 6-0.
However, two minutes later L-K had taken an 8-6 advantage, on a 10-yard scoring pass, and the conversion pass that followed.
But, the Blue Tigers responded quickly when Scales fired a deep pass over the middle that R.J. Owens made a spectacular play on. Owens fought off tacklers as he sprinted free to the end zone from 80 yards out with 7:17 left in the first half. His tally put the home Tigers ahead 12-8.
“Our offensive coaches have really done an exceptional job of looking at what the defense is doing, and then putting in routes for the kids,” Schlieve said. Our assistant coaches have really grown tremendously in putting guys in the right positions, and R.J. made a great catch and run, and we are seeing some good things happen.”
The Clarksville tally didn’t phase the visiting Tigers. A 10- play drive that started on the L-K 47 following a Clarksville onside kick, resulted in a 9-yard scoring run to put L-K up 14-12 with 3:21 left in the first half. But that would be the last lead, or score for the visiting Tigers.
The Blue Tigers would take the lead for good, using a 58-yard drive that ended with Scales battling his way into the end zone from 12 yards out with 17 seconds left in the initial half. Once again, the two-point conversion attempt failed, as Clarksville moved to the intermission ahead 18-14.
The Clarksville group certainly had opportunities to produce additional points in the game also. During the third quarter, the Blue Tigers’ two possessions resulted in turning the ball over on downs, then Scales threw his lone interception of the night after Clarksville moved the football deep into Linden-Kildare territory. Linden-Kildare also forced turnovers by recovering a pair of Blue Tigers fumbles in the final period. In fact, Clarksville committed four turnovers in the game, and Schlieve says the turnovers concern him.
“Yes, turnovers and penalties are our two biggest concerns, and they both fall under discipline,” Schlieve explained. “And we know we’ve got to get better in these areas.”
It was Scales who dashed away any hopes of whisking away a win for Linden-Kildare. The senior signal caller found some key blocking that opened the door for him to find daylight. He then zig zagged his way across the goal line on a beautiful, tough run from 20 yards out with 4:10 remaining in the game. The sprint to the goal line lifted Clarksville to the 10-point win.
Offensively, Black made some outstanding catches as he hauled in six passes for 102 yards, while Owens had his second straight 100-yard receiving game, as he caught three passes for 125 yards and a touchdown. Michael Moore contributed 5 catches for 63 yards.
Clarksville will continue the three-game home stand at 7:30 p.m. Friday when the Prairiland Patriots travel to New Century Club Field.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Linden-Kildare: 8 6 0 0 14
Clarksville: 6 12 0 6 24
Linden-Kildare total yards: 323
Clarksville total yards: 491
Clarksville passing leaders: Q. Scales, 19-for-33, 344 yards
Clarksville rushing leaders: Q. Scales, 18-102; B. Titus, 3-38; T. Rose, 3-5
Clarksville receiving leaders: R. Owens, 3-125; A. Black, 6-102; M.. Moore, 5-63; B. Titus, 3-38; T. Rose, 2-16; N. Caesar, 1-0
