CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville Blue Tigers head coach Willie Coulter had to miss Tuesday night's home district game against Linden-Kildare due to illness. However, assistant coach Andrew Kirkindoff was willing to take over the task of coaching the team for the night. The Blue Tigers stayed on track as they survived a slow start, then went on to hammer Linden-Kildare 92-53 to improve to 7-1 in the league standings. The Tigers are 17-8 overall.
"I found out this morning that I would be coaching tonight. I thought the team did play well, did the little things right," Kirkindoff said. "The thing is, we're trying to get over the hump, and get to the next level."
Five players reached double-digit scoring for Clarksville with Tra'Derrian Rose leading the balanced attack with 17 points, while Jalen Scott added 14 and Daquavian Griffin produced 13 points. Quay Scales dropped in 12, and R.J. Owens had 10 points. Neo Scales just missed the double digit group with nine points. Ten of the 11 Clarksville team members scored in the game.
It was the Blue Tigers who moved to a 9-4 lead with 6:23 left in the first quarter, thanks to a 3-pointer from Scott. But Linden-Kildare answered with 6-0 run to take a surprising 10-9 advantage when Tay Johnson banked in a 3-pointer from out top with 5:04 left in the period. For Clarksville, R.J. Owens scored on a put back at the 4:37 mark of the opening frame, giving the Blue Tigers an 11-10 advantage. Clarksville would not trail again as the Tigers rifled in five of their seven three point field goals during the first quarter. The Tigers would carry a 23-15 advantage into the second frame.
Linden-Kildare had trouble all night in trying to solve the defensive pressure applied by the Blue Tigers. Clarksville forced turnovers throughout the game, and controlled the boards as far as rebounding was concerned.
Early in the second quarter, back to back buckets from Rose extended the Clarksville lead over the visiting Tigers to 27-15 with 7:15 still remaining in the second quarter. A Linden-Kildare 3-pointer drew the visiting team to within 27-18 with 6:11 left in the first half. But Linden-Kildare would add just four more points in the quarter, and mean-while Clarksville produced 22 more in their 26-point quarter. Clarksville would enjoy a 49-22 halftime lead.
A 13-2 run to start period three, pushed the Blue Tigers advantage to 62-24 with 3:43 remaining in the quarter. It would be a 29 point eruption for Clarksville as the lead was 78-30 when the teams moved to the final quarter.
Kirkindoff would rest the starters in the fourth as David Owens came off the bench to can all six of his points, in impressive fashion.
"I think everybody played well. We got a chance to get a big lead in the third, so in the fourth we allowed everybody else to get a chance to play, and I thought they came in and did a real good job," Kirkindoff explained.
Clarksville made seven 3-point field goals in the game with Griffin and Scott nailing three each, while Quay Scales added one of the long range shots. Johnson canned 16 points to lead the visiting Tigers, and Red Tyson also reached double figures with 10 points. Both players contributed two 3-pointers, as Linden-Kildare made six three point shots in the game.
Clarksville will be on the road Tuesday night, as the Tigers will meet neighboring Detroit. Linden-Kildare slips to 4-5 in district competition, and 16-8 overall.
______
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|F
|Linden-Kildare
|15
|7
|8
|23
|53
|Clarksville
|23
|26
|29
|14
|92
Linden-Kildare
Scoring: Tay Johnson 16, Red Tyson 10, Jansan 8, Peters 8, Holloway 5, Bynum 3, M. Johnson 2, Patterson 1. 3-pointers: (6) Johnson 2, Tyson 2, Bynum 1, Peters 1. Free Throws: 7-17 Fouls: 11 Record: 4-5 16-8
Clarksville
Scoring: Tra'Derrian Rose 17, Jalen Scott 14, Daquavian Griffin 13, Quay Scales 12, R.J. Owens 10, N. Scales 9, Woodberry 7, D. Owens 6, Gray 2, Moore 2. 3-pointers: (7) Griffin 3, Scott 3, Q. Scales 1. Free Throws: 11-17 Fouls: 15 Record: 7-1 17-8
