On first-year head coach Ashley Green’s birthday Tuesday night, her team rewarded her with a dominant win.
The Paris Lady Wildcats volleyball team did its coach proud by winning in straight sets at Chapel Hill by a final score of 25-13, 25-9 and 25-16.
Paris was never seriously threatened in this matchup, and got great contributions across the board. Macey McAmis finished with 8 aces, 7 kills and 4 digs, while Grace Woodby recorded 9 kills and 3 digs.
Tori Weatherford tallied 20 assists and 2 kills, while Hannah Gibbons finished with 2 aces, 5 kills and 4 blocks. Lilly Lewis added 2 kills, and Presli Chapman registered 7 aces and 4 kills.
The Lady ’Cats will compete in the Forney Tournament from Thursday to Saturday with times and opponents to be announced.
NL gets 3rd in Denison Tourney, wins straight sets at Texas High
The North Lamar Pantherettes played well in the Denison Tournament over the weekend, going 4-2 overall and placing third. The Pantherettes only two losses were both to the Melissa Lady Cardinals, who went to the state tournament last season.
The Pantherettes defeated Tioga, Denison, Coweta and Frisco Leadership Prep along the way. Against Coweta, Kenley Coston had 14 assist and J.J. Johnson recorded 9 kills. In one of the matchups against Melissa, Macie Pointer ended up with 7 kills and 4 solo blocks.
North Lamar followed its strong outing in that tournament with a dominant win at Texas High. The Pantherettes earned a sweep in Texarakana by a final score of 25-15, 25-21 and 25-20.
Pointer led the way with 8 kills, 5 solo blocks, while Ashley Trenchard finished with 9 kills. Coston had 13 assists and 7 digs, while Jaycie Proctor anchored the defense with 8 digs. Emma Doyal ended the night with 3 aces and 9 assists.
North Lamar plays again at 6 p.m. at home against Mt. Pleasant.
Prairiland sweeps Whitewright
The No. 2-ranked Prairiland Lady Patriots bounced back from its only loss of the season to Farmersville by sweeping Whitewright on the road. Prairiland cruised by a final score of 25-15, 25-8 and 25-13.
Reese Parris was solid on the front line with 6 kills, while Audrey Gray and Abi Farmer each finished with 4 kills. T.J. Folse had 3 kills, while Baylor Sessums had a team-high 9 kills. Sessums had 10 assists and 3 digs, while Madison Clark recorded 16 assists, 5 digs and 1 kill. Trynity Chapman led the defense with 14 digs, while Brook Tuck had 7 digs. Gray had 6 and Farmer 3.
The Lady Patriots will play again at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Texas High.
Detroit battles past Redwater at home in 5 sets
Head volleyball coach Jeff Allensworth said it took a while for the team to find its groove, but the team found it in the fifth game and didn’t look back.
The Lady Eagles found themselves in a battle with Redwater, but ultimately prevailed in five sets by a final score of 18-25, 26-24, 21-25, 25-20 and 15-6.
Kaisen Eldridge played strong with 10 kills, 20 assists, 4 digs and 1 block, while Britney Ricks was a force with 17 kills, 10 digs and 2 blocks. Jordan Williams had 12 digs to lead the defense.
The Lady Eagles (10-3) will compete in the Hughes Springs Tournament from Thursday through Saturday with times and opponents to be announced.
