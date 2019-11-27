On Tuesday night, former Detroit High School basketball standout performer Da’on Savage returned to the campus where he produced some outstanding performances and memories as a player, to make his basketball coaching debut. Neither Savage, his team nor the crowd left the gym disappointed as the Eagles claimed a thrilling 61-54 win over the Boles Hornets in the season opener. Detroit is off to a 1-0 start, while Boles slips to 1-2.
Eagles guard Hunter Crutchfield was clutch in the win, and so was Kody Golightly as they led the Eagles with 21 and 17 points, respectively. The Eagles put on an aggressive running style of offense, and forced defensive turnovers throughout the game to pave the way to the victory.
“It was exciting, and it was a little too close for comfort like Johnny Taylor said. It was organized chaos. At times we didn’t look organized but, as the season goes on, it will be a little more organized,” Savage said. “We wanted to get up and down the court, make people do crazy things and sometimes we might do crazy things, but it will all play out in the end.”
Detroit entered the fourth quarter within striking distance as the Hornets held a one point, 46-45 advantage. With 7:02 remaining, Crutchfield buried a jumper from the key, deadlocking the game at 47-all.
The game remained close with Detroit taking a 54-53 lead when Kagen Carson scored on a put-back with 3:18 left in regulation. Crutchfield followed with a bucket off the break extending the advantage to 56-53 with 2:18 remaining. Detroit would not trail again, although the Hornets would put up a fight down the stretch.
Boles drew to within 56-55 with 2:04 left, but Savages’ team displayed strong defense, while forcing turnovers down the stretch. With just 31 seconds left, Golightly hammered in a corner three, extending the Detroit lead to 59-55. He followed up with a steal and layup with 18 ticks remaining to end scoring in the game.
The Eagles scored the first five points of the contest, then moved to a 7-2 lead when Tanner Gibson scored down low at the 3:27 mark of the opening quarter. Boles finally cut the deficit to 11-8, before Detroit ended the first period leading 13-8.
Boles released plenty of three-point field goal attempts in the game, and the Hornets took their first lead of the ballgame at 14-13 with back to back three’s, the final coming with 6:27 remaining in the first half. The Hornets made 8-of-19 three point attempts during the night.
Another three with 5:21 left in the first half handed the Hornets a 19-16 advantage, but Golightly answered with a trey of his own tying the game 19-all at the 4:59 mark. Golightly contributed a pair of free throws, extending the Eagles advantage to 21-19, as Detroit ended the opening half using a 10-4 run to move to the intermission with a six point, 29-23 lead.
A Crutchfield three pointer with 6:35 remaining in the third moved the Eagles lead to 34-26, but the Hornets forced some turnovers of their own, eventually moving to within 35-34, and then taking a 42-41 lead before holding off Detroit by one point as the period closed.
The Eagles made just 9-of-22 free throw attempts, while Boles was true with 8 of 13 foul shots. Detroit also knocked down 4-of-17 three-point field goal attempts with Crutchfield and Golightly nailing two each.
Savage says he remembers his final game as an Eagle basketball player, and crying afterwards.
“My last home game was in February of 1998 against Yantis, and I cried at the end of it because I thought I ‘d never play in Detroit again,” Savage said. “So to be out here coaching is just like playing. I just gave it my all.”
Savage concluded by saying that he hopes to bring back excitement as far as Detroit basketball is concerned. He says that he doesn’t believe the fans had been involved in basketball excitement like what took place in the Tuesday night win over Boles in many years.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Boles: 8 15 22 10 55
Detroit: 13 16 16 16 61
Boles scorers: J. Henderson, 20; Goggans, 11; Dickenson, 8; Lafavers, 8; Gonyaley, 6; Sanvines, 2
Detroit scorers: H. Crutchfield, 21; K. Golightly, 17; J. Hinson, 6; Gibson, 5; Carson, 5; Story, 4; Cla. Scales, 2; Clo. Scales, 2
Boles 3PFGM: 8 3PFGM; N/A
Detroit 3PFGM: H. Crutchfield, 2; K. Golightly, 2
Detroit FT: 8-for-13
Detroit FT: 9-for-22
Lady Tigers knock off Redwater
Head coach LaTisha Hearne’s Clarksville Lady Tigers captured their second straight win on Tuesday afternoon by knocking off the Redwater Lady Dragons in impressive fashion with a convincing 49-33 win. The victory improves Clarksville’s season record to 2-5 after the team got off to an 0-5 start under first-year head coach Hearne.
Clarksville held a 26-17 lead at the intermission, then led by as much as 22 points during the second half before cruising to victory and removing Redwater (2-1) from the ranks of the unbeaten.
Clarksville managed to knock down an alarming nine 3-point field goals in the game with Makaiya Owens leading the way with five, while LaQuesha Clark contributed two as did Madison Gill.
The Lady Tigers were led in scoring by Owens, who had 15 points. Clark followed close behind with 14, while Ty Te Anna Rosser just missed the double-digit group with her 9 points.
The Lady Tigers will take a break for Thanksgiving before resuming play Tuesday at home with a game against Miller Grove. The team will then face former Clarksville High School graduate J.B. Littlejohn’s Union Grove team next Friday in the Clarence L. Nix Jr. gym.
