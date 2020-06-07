Though 2020 was a challenging year for high school athletes — particularly those of spring sports — that didn’t stop North Lamar High School from celebrating the many accomplishments its athletes enjoyed this past year. On Tuesday, the Panthers highlighted their award recipients at the annual sports banquet.
For the Panthers football team, quarterback Kobey Emeyabbi was named the offensive MVP, with linebacker Ethan Allison being named the defensive MVP. The receiver of the year award went to Seth Parker. Co-running backs of the year were Matthew Sandlin and Trenton Smith. Leading the Panthers’ secondary were Mason Stephens and Blayce Lassiter, and they were recognized as the co-secondary players of the year. Carter Renfro was the defensive lineman of the year, and Kaden Beason and Bryce Hollenshead picked up co-offensive linemen of the year honors.
On the baseball diamond, Cade Conway was named the MVP in the Panthers shortened season. Reese Mobley was named the offensive player of the year and Chance Thornton was named the defensive player of the year. Trenton Smith, who tossed a no-hitter against Winnsboro as part of his dominant senior campaign, was named pitcher of the year.
For the Pantherettes softball team, Ashlyn Reavis — the team’s sole senior — was named MVP.
For the boys basketball team, Christian Scott was named MVP. Addison Clark was defensive player of the year, and J.D. Williams was named offensive player of the year. The Fighting Panther award went to senior Jackson Nottingham.
For the girls basketball team, the overall MVP was Cydnie Malone. Mylee Nottingham was named offensive player of the year and Maddie Walters was named the defensive MVP. Sloan Hill was the recipient of the Fighting Pantherette award.
On the soccer field, Favon Morales was named the overall MVP for the Panthers, while Julian Nova picked up offensive MVP honors.
On the girls side, MVP honors were shared between Jerika Johnson and Ashley Trenchard. Co-defensive MVPs were Avery Gurley and Colleen Dawson, while co-offensive MVPs were Macie Pointer and Jaycie Proctor. Jaycie Coward and Aveonia Allen shared newcomer of the year honors. The Fighting Heart Award went to Reyna Hildreth and Hailey Jones, while the sportsmanship award was shared between Gurley and Pointer.
For the Pantherettes volleyball team, Kenley Coston and Johnson shared MVP honors. Pointer was named offensive MVP and Proctor was named defensive MVP.
In track and field and cross country, Matthew Vukcevich was the boys most valuable distance runner and most valuable runner. Carter Renfro was the most outstanding field events competitor.
For the girls, Pointer was the overall MVP for the track and field team. Emma Fowler and Addison Exum were the co-most valuable runners. Fowler was also the most outstanding distance runner. Bayleigh Goss and Exum were the co-most outstanding middle distance runners. The outstanding sprinter award went to Bralie Fox.. Ashley Trenchard and Ashtin Stutsman were co-outstanding field event competitors. Walters was named the newcomer of the year.
On the tennis teams, Kevin Dyke and Paul Landers shared MVP honors for the boys, while Hannah Crosswhite and Maggi Burton took home the honors for the girls.
On the powerlifting team, Lassiter was named overall MVP. Hayden Justice and Carter Renfro were named co-winners of the Ironman award. Garrick Felsberg was named the most improved powerlifter.
The most valuable powerlifter for the girls team was Emma Doyal. Hannah Titlow was named the most improved powerlifter. Kamry Oliver was honored with the Rock Solid award.
Jackson Nottingham received the MVP for the golf team. Kameron Scott was named the most improved golfer, and Hunter Kuhlengel and Drew McNeal were co-newcomers of the year.
And on the cheerleading team, Avi Cobey was named the best stunter and best all-around cheerleader.
“Before the seasons got cut short, North Lamar was on pace to do what we did the year before, where only one of our teams didn’t go to post-district play,” NLHS principal Clay Scarborough said. “Our student-athletes are just awesome, plain and simple. They excel in the classroom, and then they go and excel on the court field, you name it. They take that same intensity in the classroom and out on the field.”
