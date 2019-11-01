Dreams were born in early August, and they came true this past month.
Trinity Christian Academy Lady Warriors volleyball team recorded championships in both the Detroit Tournament and the Grayson Christian Academy Tournament, and then won the biggest one tournament of them all. Trinity Christian took down the Annapolis Christian Academy Lady Warriors in a close match in the state title game of the Class 1A TCAL Division in San Antonio. The Lady Warriors won in 4 sets by a final score of 23-25, 25-19, 25-15 and 25-23.
“It’s an amazing accomplishment,” TCA senior middle blocker Aliza Wickersham said. “We’ve building our team since freshman year, and this year was supposed to be a rebuilding season for us, but we wound up doing amazing. It’s awesome — we won first place in every single tournament we were in and first place at state.”
The Lady Warriors (19-8, 2-0) rallied to claim the next three sets after dropping the opening set by two points. Trinity Christian impressed with a convincing 25-15 win in the third set, and was able to hold off the Annapolis Christian Academy in a tightly-contested fourth set for the title of state champions.
“This is definitely a special group of girls and we had a special season,” TCA head volleyball coach Susan Jones said. “They have so much passion and love for the game, and they work so hard. They come in every day, work their tails off and they don’t make excuses. I push them hard, and they respond really well. I don’t think we’ve ever had a team with the chemistry that this team has. Their passion for the game is what sets them apart.”
Senior middle blocker and state tournament MVP Rebecca Chira led the way in the state championship match with 10 kills, 7 blocks and 2 aces, while senior setter Caroline Smallwood added 11 kills, 13 assists and 3 aces. Wickersham had 9 kills and 1 ace. Both Smallwood and Wickersham joined Chira on the all-tournament team. Libby Jones recorded 2 kills, 11 assists and 2 aces.
With a good mix of veteran players and young contributors, the team grew stronger together, which proved to be its biggest strength.
“We have bonded together more than any other team has,” Chira said. “You may see a lot of teams with teammates that yell at their teammates saying they need to do certain things, but we’ve always just lifted each other up when we’ve made a mistake. I think it’s for sure the number one thing that has held us together.”
After graduating three seniors from last year’s team, no one expected the Lady Warriors to be lifting a state title trophy, rather preparing to do so in the future while rebuilding.
“At the beginning of the season, we weren’t expecting too much,” Smallwood said. “When we came out with our first tournament win in the Detroit Tournament, we saw something that we hadn’t seen before with any of our other teams. We noticed how much heart we had — everyone plays with their whole heart and gives 100 percent every play.”
The togetherness, talent and heart were there, and Jones noticed these aspects of her team early on. This gave her confidence that anything was possible, and a lot of people wanted to see it happen.
“Before the season started, we did expect it to be kind of a rebuilding year after we lost three big seniors from last year’s team,” Jones said. “Once we got in the gym and started practicing, we recognized there was something special. Starting out in August when we won the Detroit Tournament, we knew there was something special about this group. They just grew throughout the year. They gelled with one another, encouraged one another, fought hard and supported one another and everywhere we went, we got compliments about those things. Everybody wanted to talk about how fun are girls are to watch, how much heart they have and how they couldn’t help but root for our team — sometimes even against their own. They definitely have a following, and they’re special — there’s no doubt about that.”
Described as a hard-working team who shares the ball well and plays with good attitudes, the Lady Warriors have taken strides throughout the long season. However, the growth was evident from early on before anyone thought about a state championship.
“I was really excited for them, and I’ve watched a lot these girls play since middle school,” TCA assistant volleyball coach Tamara Smallwood said. “To watch them now at the varsity level is just amazing.”
Following the strong run, Trinity Christian’s fan base and the community have been enthused with the success. Seeing and hearing the support has been a rewarding experience for the team and its coaches.
“Wherever I go, I have people asking me about the state championship,” Tamara Smallwood said. “People are really supporting us whether its out in public or on Facebook and other forms of social media. I think it’s really cool to see people I don’t even know sharing our pictures just to let people know that a team from Paris won a state championship — it’s been really neat to see.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.