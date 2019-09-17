The Prairiland Lady Patriots volleyball team had a close battle in a couple of its sets at Caddo Mills, but ultimately earned the victory in straight sets by a final score of 25-21, 25-9 and 26-24.
After a relatively close first set, Prairiland dominated from the opening serve in the second set, cruising to a 25-9 victory. However, the home team Caddo Mills did not go quietly, pushing Prairiland to the limit in the final set.
Reese Parris impressed with 8 kills and 4 blocks, while Baylor Sessums added 9 kills, 13 assists and 10 digs. Madison Clark recorded 9 kills, 18 assists and 13 digs, while Abi Farmer and Ali Sessums each totaled 4 kills, with Farmer finishing with 2 blocks.
Trynity Chapman registered 11 digs, while Brook Tuck chipped in with 2 kills and 6 digs.
The Lady Pats will play again at 6 p.m. tonight at home against North Lamar.
S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F
Prairiland: 25 25 26 N/A N/A 3
Caddo Mills: 21 9 24 N/A N/A 0
Caddo Mills statistics unavailable
Prairiland kill leaders: B. Sessums, 9; M. Clark, 9; R. Parris, 8; A. Farmer, 4; A. Sessums, 4; B. Tuck, 2
Prairiland dig leaders: M. Clark, 13; T. Chapman, 11; B. Sessums, 10; B. Tuck, 6; A. Farmer, 5; A. Sessums, 5
Prairiland assist leaders: M. Clark, 18; B. Sessums, 13
Prairiland blocks: R. Parris, 4; A. Farmer, 2
Detroit defeats Tom Bean in 4 sets
The Detroit Lady Eagles volleyball team won in four sets at Tom Bean by a final score of 25-19, 21-25, 25-19 and 26-24. The Lady Eagles JV squad also earned a victory, beating Tom Bean in three sets. Detroit’s win Friday over Tom Bean followed a four-set victory over North Hopkins 19-25, 25-19, 25-21 and 25-14.
Kaisen Eldridge helped lead Detroit past Tom Bean with 7 kills, 19 assists and 7 digs. Britney Ricks recorded 9 kills, 4 blocks and 1 dig, while Kiley Miller added 8 kills and 10 digs. Kenzi Miller tallied 4 kills, 5 assists and 2 digs, while Jordan Williams totaled 8 digs.
The Lady Eagles play again at 6 p.m. tonight at district rival Maud.
S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F
Detroit: 25 21 25 26 N/A 3
Tom Bean: 19 25 19 24 N/A 1
Tom Bean statistics unavailable
Detroit kill leaders: B. Ricks, 9; Ki. Miller, 8; K. Eldridge, 7; Ke. Miller, 4; D. Stature, 4; A. Smith, 2
Detroit dig leaders: Ki. Miller, 10; J. Williams, 8; K. Eldridge, 7; H. Long, 3; A. Smith, 3; D. Stature, 3; Ke. Miller, 2; B. Ricks, 1
Detroit assist leaders: K. Eldridge, 19; Ke. Miller, 5
Detroit blocks: B. Ricks, 4; K. Eldridge, 1; D. Stature, 1
