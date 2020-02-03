Rodney Dangerfield once said, “ I went to a fight the other night, and a hockey game broke out.” That’s the way the Rebel Nation felt Friday night as they traveled to Linden-Kildare to watch the Rebels take on the Tigers. They went to a basketball game and a football game broke out. The game was not one-sided -- an equal opportunity was given to both teams to play rough and get away with flagrant fouls. Fighting through and adjusting to the calling style ended well for the Rebels as they walked away with a win, 49-38.
Hacking fouls and poor shooting led to a low scoring first quarter. Coach Quincy English made some adjustments and his boys responded with a big second stanza.
Sophomore Kamryn English started the run with a trey from five feet behind the three-point line. Shane Crabtree added a three of his own and Kamryn English canned another. Brayden English and Zachariah Lane found themselves open for a couple of jump shots to enter halftime leading 24-15.
Tigers guard Davion Tyson fired off several shots and kept L-K close as he netted 12 third quarter points, but thanks to a rebound and put-back and some gluelike defense by Damian Davidson, the Rebels stayed on top.
Though Devon Womack only chalked up four points, he was a huge factor under the goal as he wrestled down 11 rebounds and had 5 assists. Sophomore post, Darrion Ricks, was back for limited play after being out for weeks with an injury. He and Lane combined for 8 fourth quarter points to finish off the Tigers for the night.
Lane would lead his Rebels with 11 points and 8 rebounds. K. English chipped in 9 while Crabtree and B. English each racked up 8 points. Rivercrest (5-3) sits in the third place slot behind #8 McLeod and #11 Clarksville. They will host Detroit on Tuesday in the Red River County Showdown.
(0) comments
