PATTONVILLE — Coming off a tough loss in the championship game to district rival Commerce in the Labor Day Smash Tournament, the Prairiland Lady Patriots volleyball team needed to get on track.
The Lady Patriots did just that as they defeated visiting Bonham Lady Purple Warriors in straight sets. Prairiland overcome a slow start to take a relatively close first set, dominated the second set and came back to pull away late in the third set.
“It was a good rebound game for us,” Prairiland head volleyball coach Emily Vanderburg said. “After losing a tough one to Commerce, it was good to bounce back with that win.”
Prairiland swept the match by a final score of 25-18, 25-8 and 25-18. The home team trailed 7-6 early on in the opening set, but took the lead for good with a 5-0 run to make it an 11-7 Lady Patriot advantage. Bonham cut the deficit to 12-9, but Prairiland gained separation with an 8-2 run, capped off by an ace from sophomore Abi Farmer and a big kill from senior Baylor Sessums. The lead grew to 20-11, but a 5-0 Bonham run cut it to 20-16.
However, emphatic kills from Sessums and senior Brook Tuck stretched the lead to 22-16, and Prairiland held on to win the set, which was capped off by a kill from junior middle blocker T.J. Folse.
The second set was all Prairiland from the opening tip. The Lady Patriots forced an early Bonham timeout after taking an 8-2 lead, which eventually grew to 17-3 and forced another Bonham timeout. Farmer served 3 aces during the 9-1 scoring run, while the defense and hitting were crisp.
“We stayed really aggressive against them (Bonham) and we communicated really well,” Sessums said. “Those are things we lacked in the tournament and, even with one of our main players out, we all stepped up as a team. We were all in sync, everyone did their jobs and everyone executed.”
After Bonham finally scored to stop the bleeding, kills from senior Madison Clark and Folse pushed the lead to 20-5, and Prairiland ended up with a sizable victory in the set.
Bonham provided more resistance in the third set, leading 13-10 and 16-14 midway through the final set. The visitors committed two errors to tie the set at 16-16, then another error gave Prairiland a 17-16 lead. Sessums’ serve was not returned to give Prairiland an 18-16 lead, forcing Bonham to call timeout.
Bonham hit the ball out of bounds, Folse had a clean tip on a free ball and Sessums served an ace to extend the advantage to 21-16. After two Lady Pat errors, a kill by Clark and a block from Folse pushed a 21-18 lead to 23-18, which was enough to allow Prairiland to eventually pull out the win.
Folse was dominant with 9 kills, 4 digs and 3 blocks, while Farmer recorded 3 kills, 2 blocks and 6 aces. Sessums recorded 12 kills, 11 assists, 8 digs and 5 aces, while Clark added 20 assists, 4 kills and 11 digs. Reese Parris had 7 kills and 2 aces, while Trynity Chapman finished with 8 digs. Tuck tallied 3 kills and 6 digs, while Ali Sessums chipped in 4 digs.
Up next is homecoming night with a strong foe entering Pattonville.
“I expect us to fight 110 percent,” Vanderburg said. “I know it’s homecoming, and I know that type of stuff can be a distraction, but I’m hoping that we’re bigger than that. I hope we stay focused with the match at hand and, as soon as it’s over, they can go crazy over homecoming stuff. I just need their focus for this match because we want to win.”
The Lady Patriots (23-2) welcome the top-ranked Farmersville Lady Farmers of Class 4A at 4:30 p.m. Friday in Pattonville.
S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F
Bonham: 18 8 18 N/A N/A 0
Prairiland: 25 25 25 N/A N/A 3
Bonham statistics unavailable
Prairiland kill leaders: B. Sessums, 12; T. Folse, 9; R. Parris, 7; M. Clark, 4; A. Farmer, 3; B. Tuck, 3
Prairiland dig leaders: M. Clark, 11; T. Chapman, 8; B. Sessums, 8; B. Tuck, 6; T. Folse, 4; A. Sessums, 4
Prairiland assist leaders: M. Clark, 20; B. Sessums, 11
Prairiland blocks: T. Folse, 3; A. Farmer, 2
Prairiland serving aces: A. Farmer, 6; B. Sessums, 5; R. Parris, 2
