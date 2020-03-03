Coming into Monday’s game with Celina, the North Lamar Pantherettes had played 12 softball games, winning 11 of them. All 12 of those games were away from the campus of North Lamar. Against Celina in front of a packed home crowd, the Pantherettes put on a hitting clinic en route to a 14–3 victory.
Seven different Pantherettes pounded out 13 hits in their five-inning win over the visiting Lady Bobcats. Four of those players left the yard with their hits, including two home runs from Ashlyn Reavis and Karsyn Iltis. McKenzie Dickson and Hannah Kent were the other two players to hit a home run.
Dickson started the scoring for North Lamar with a solo shot in the first inning. Down 1–0 in the bottom of the first inning, Dickson took a 2–2 pitch and drove it over the right field fence for a home run.
After a rough first inning in which she walked a couple of batters, pitcher Jaycie Hall settled in nicely. After giving up a run in the first, Hall struck out five batters in a row including all three in the second inning. In the bottom of the second, the Pantherettes worked the bases loaded. A couple of hit batter sandwiched a Kent single. With one out, Dickson came through again. This time it was double to left center that scored a couple of runs for North Lamar.
“In the second inning, we held them on defense,” head coach Ashley Endsley said after the game. “We started finding the middle of the ball and anytime you find the middle of the ball, its hard line drives either in the park or over the fence. That’s our mindset and what we’re doing at the plate.”
Iltis followed that at-bat with the first of her two home runs. This one was a hit to straight away center field. After another shut down inning by Hall in the third, the Pantherettes’ bats weren’t finished. With two runners on, freshman Hannah Kent took the second pitch she saw in the inning deep to left field, bouncing it off the top of the scoreboard.
Senior Ashlyn Reavis followed her at-bat with a solo shot of her own over the center field fence. North Lamar’s lead was now 10–1. Noel Rainey’s double in the fourth inning scored Madison Reeves for the only run in that inning.
Celina would get a couple of runs in the fifth inning on a two-run homer off relief pitcher Iltis. In the bottom of the inning, Reavis and Iltis responded. Reavis led off the inning with another solo homer. After Dickson singled to center field, Iltis ended the game with a home run over the left field fence.
“We’ve been moving people around in the lineups and positions trying to figure what’s going to work best for us,” Endsley continued. “Tonight was the best overall from top to bottom that our lineup has looked. We’re trying to grow from that. Everyone’s still getting at bats and working on that. We’re trying to stay consistent at the plate.”
Iltis finished the game with five RBIs to lead North Lamar. Dickson and Kent each had three, Reavis two and Noel Rainey one. Dickson finished with three hits for the Pantherettes. Reavis, Iltis, Rainey and Kent each had two hits a piece. Hill and Claire Stewart had one hit.
In the circle, Hall went four innings and gave up one unearned run. She finished with eight strikeouts and four walks. Iltis pitched one inning and gave up two unearned runs. North Lamar will play in the McKinney Tournament this weekend.
