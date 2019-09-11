The No. 22-ranked Paris Lady Wildcats volleyball team rolled past Quitman at home in straight sets 25-14, 25-18 and 25-12.
The JV squad also beat Quitman by a final score of 20-25, 25-16 and 25-8 led by Ava Tidwell with 9 kills and 2 blocks.
Macey McAmis had 9 kills, 7 digs and 4 aces to lead the varsity squad, while Hannah Gibbons had 7 kills, 2 blocks and 1 dig. Grace Woodby added 10 kills and 6 digs, while Lilly Lewis and Tori Weatherford combined for 31 assists. Skylar Coursey and Riley Bills combined for 10 digs. Presli Chapman also pitched into the winning effort as she added 4 kills.
The Lady ’Cats take the court again at 4:30 p.m. Friday at home against Mount Pleasant.
S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F
Quitman: 14 18 12 N/A N/A 0
Paris: 25 25 25 N/A N/A 3
Quitman statistics unavailable
Paris kill leaders: G. Woodby, 10; M. McAmis, 9; H. Gibbons, 7; P. Chapman, 4; L. Lewis, 2; T. Weatherford, 1
Paris dig leaders: M. McAmis, 7; G. Woodby, 6; R. Bills, 6; S. Coursey, 4; T. Weatherford, 3; L. Lewis 3; H. Gibbons, 1
Paris assist leaders: T. Weatherford, 17; L. Lewis, 14
Paris serving aces: M. McAmis, 4; T. Weatherford, 4
Lady Pats dominate Leonard
The Prairiland Lady Patriots volleyball team dominated at Leonard in a sweep by a final score of 25-16, 25-4 and 25-9.
Reese Parris was a force with 15 kills and 3 blocks to lead the way, while Baylor Sessums recorded 9 kills, 9 assists and 13 digs. Madison Clark totaled 3 kills, 18 assists and 13 digs.
Ali Sessums contributed with 3 kills and 7 digs, while Abi Farmer added 5 kills and 3 blocks. Tryinity Chapman registered 10 digs, while Brook Tuck had 9 digs.
The Lady Pats will play again at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Caddo Mills.
S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F
Prairiland: 25 25 25 N/A N/A 3
Leonard: 16 14 9 N/A N/A 0
Leonard statistics unavailable
Prairiland kill leaders: R. Parris, 15; B. Sessums, 9; A. Farmer, 5; M. Clark, 3; A. Sessums, 3
Prairiland dig leaders: B. Sessums, 13; M. Clark, 11; T. Chapman, 10; B. Tuck, 9; A. Sessums, 7
Prairiland assist leaders: M. Clark, 18; B. Sessums, 9
Prairiland blocks: A. Farmer, 3; R. Parris, 3
Chisum downs Wolfe City in 3
The Chisum Lady Mustangs volleyball team won in three sets at Wolfe City 25-13, 25-21 and 25-19.
Lexie Brown led the charge with 13 kills and 11 digs, while Landrey Howard recorded 31 digs and 2 aces. Chloe Prestridge tallied 12 kils, 8 digs, 4 blocks and 4 aces, while Zoe England added 7 kills, 17 digs and 2 aces. Kelsea Ball recorded 20 assists, 14 digs and 2 aces.
The Lady Mustangs go for another win at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Class 4A, No. 1-ranked Farmersville.
S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F
Chisum: 25 25 25 N/A N/A 3
Wolfe City: 13 21 19 N/A N/A 0
Wolfe City statistics unavailable
Chisum kill leaders: L. Brown, 13; C. Prestridge, 12; Z. England, 7
Chisum dig leaders: L. Howard, 31; Z. England, 17; K. Ball, 14; L. Brown, 11; C. Prestridge, 8
Chisum assist leaders: K. Ball, 20
Chisum serving aces: C. Prestridge, 4; K. Ball, 2; Z. England, 2; L. Howard, 2
