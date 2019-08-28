North Lamar senior Cameron Clark has endured more than most. No matter what obstacles stand in his way, though, he continues to push forward with a positive mindset.
“I don’t see different things as being challenges,” Cameron said. “I just try to step back and look at things with a different perspective, which is the biggest thing for me.
“I just try to take everything regardless of what happens at school, at home or anywhere. No matter what happens in life, I just look at it with a glass half full mentality and remain positive.”
Cameron said the biggest thing he’s learned in his life is that confident people will find what they are looking for with the right attitude, even if life doesn’t go according to plan. Due to certain personal circumstances, he lives with his grandmother, who he said is a huge positive role model and who has helped him think and process things the way he does today.
This Panther senior doesn’t just talk the talk, but those around him in the football program see his words put into action, and they appreciate the kind of person he is because of it.
“Cameron Clark is an unbelievable teammate and an unselfish kid,” North Lamar head football coach Aaron Emeyabbi said. “For the last four years, that young man has done everything I’ve asked him to do. He always shows up to practice, he’s always on time unless something out of his control happens. I can’t say enough about that young man and what he’s meant to the program with his consistency, leadership and work ethic. He’s a special human being, and I am so appreciative that he’s on this football team.”
“He’s definitely a leader and is one of my go-to guys I can count on for anything,” Panthers senior quarterback Kobey Emeyabbi said. “Any negativity that comes up, he will immediately squash it. He is a very positive leader, and honestly might be the most positive guy I know — and it’s contagious.”
Cameron said he will be playing halfback and linebacker in his senior season with the team. Although he is listed in those positions on the roster, he is willing to play any spot on the field, will give his all in doing so and proves his versatility to be one of his biggest assets to the team.
“He plays an important role because he is a good all around athlete,” Kobey Emeyabbi said. “If somebody is hurt in any position, we can give him the run down and he will do it. He’s very versatile, can play any position, doesn’t take any plays off and is always going. He never gives up.”
Coupled with his versatility, Cameron’s ability to adapt to any situation in a fluid manner plays into his strengths, something he learned from an iconic martial artist and philosopher.
“Even though I never got to meet him, someone I’ve always looked up to is Bruce Lee,” Cameron said. “One of his main philosophies was to be like water. Water can take the form of a cup, can be relaxed as it needs to be and can crash and destroy things when it needs to. Sometimes, you have to be like water. Stay calm and never stop running.”
Just like water, Cameron said he stays calm, doesn’t stop running and has the ability to take on any form in the right situation. People may doubt him, people may doubt his team, but he knows nobody can take away his drive. Cameron said he channels everything that has happened to him as fuel to his drive to succeed and sometimes likes to just prove people wrong.
Cameron also believes this team he is a part of is special, capable of good things and is confident they will succeed together.
“This team is family, it really is,” Cameron said. “I feel like you get what you put in, we’ve all grown so close and it’s something I’ll never forget. I know we will have a successful year no matter what happens.”
