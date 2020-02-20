Trinity Christian Academy’s sports program continues to grow as the boys and girls basketball teams are headed off to the state playoffs.
This weekend, the Trinity Warriors will participate in the state tournament Thursday through Saturday in San Antonio organized by Texas Christian Athletic League. With a volleyball state title already earned earlier in the school year, Principal Glen Martin is proud to see his students grow and excel in every aspect.
“I think that it is a testament to what kind of students we are getting, well rounded not only academically but athletically as well,” he said. “As far as going to state in the athletic events, it shows that the kids work hard and do what it takes to win.”
Trinity also gained two new coaches. This is Phillip Smallwood’s and Kelly Wickersham’s first year coaching the girls team.
“It was very fun, very informative, and it’s probably one of the most challenging things I’ve ever done. I’ve learned a lot of patience. I’m excited for the way that my team has developed,” Smallwood said.
As for Tsavonti Daniels and Riede Faires, this will be their second year coaching the boys team. Tsavonti gave his insight on the team going into the competition.
“All year we’ve kind of been talking about unity and how we need everybody to contribute. We want to go in with the mindset of everybody doing their job and contributing to the team,” Daniels said. “It’s kind of like a puzzle. Every piece is important and if we can put it all together, just like a puzzle, you have a beautiful masterpiece. That’s our goal, play hard and play as a team.”
